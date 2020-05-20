Tadhg Kennelly let go by Swans as AFL clubs forced into cuts

Tadhg Kennelly has lost his role as an assistant coach at Sydney Swans, with AFL clubs forced into cuts by the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

A premiership-winning defender with the Bloods in 2005 prior to returning to Ireland and completing a famous double in the 2009 All-Ireland with Kerry, Kennelly was one of three stood down from the football department.

A member of the Swans’ Hall of Fame, the Listowel native has not been given any guarantees about a potential return in the future.

Kennelly had been head defensive coach last season but worked with the midfield this term and was widely praised as the Swans dominated Adelaide in that sector in their opening-round triumph on March 21.

Coronavirus forced the AFL to shut down their season at that point however and Kennelly is just the latest high-profile casualty of the subsequent loss of revenue.

"We have had to combine roles and look for efficiencies where we can find them to maximise the contribution of every role within the 25 head count," Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"That has also resulted in the stand-down period for 10 full-time staff being extended, while a large number of part-time and casual staff are not able to be re-engaged.

"The staff members not reinstated include assistant coach Tadhg Kennelly and two other Sydney Swans life members in opposition analyst Stuart Maxfield and NEAFL and Team Swans manager Craig Holden.

"All have been wonderful servants of the club – we are feeling for them and their families.

"Unfortunately, we do not know what the future holds, as we continue to see the landscape change throughout this crisis. What we do know is the impact of these changes will be felt for some time to come."