News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Super-sub O’Sullivan the difference as Hamilton High School top group

Super-sub O’Sullivan the difference as Hamilton High School top group
Darragh O’Mahony, Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, going past Gavin Kelleher and Colm O’Donovan, Hamilton High School, Bandon, at Newcestown. Picture Dan Linehan
By Therese O’Callaghan
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 03:59 PM

Hamilton High School Bandon 1-8 - 0-7 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig

Hamilton High School Bandon have finished top of Group A following their win over Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig in the final round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Newcestown.

These two schools had already secured their place in the quarter-final, and after a competitive hour’s football, a second-half goal from Hamilton High School’s substitute Richard O’Sullivan proved to be the difference.

Both teams were shorn of players. Most notable was the absence of Cork All-Ireland minor winners Adam Walsh Murphy for Hamilton HS and Hugh Murphy for Coláiste Choilm through injury.

Hamilton HS led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time, but it was Coláiste Choilm who did the early running with unanswered points from Liam O’Connor and Sean Leisk. The Bandon team worked their way back through Eddie Kenneally (2 frees), Jerry Collins, and Darren O’Donovan.

A second Leisk free ended a barren spell for the Ballincollig side in the 30th minute and they were grateful to goalkeeper Chris Walsh, too, who made a vital interception. In stoppage time, Kenneally pushed his side ahead by two points.

Kenneally again extended the gap after the restart but he had to leave the field when he received a black card soon after. Sean McCarthy (free) and centre-back Neil Lordan then kicked points and Coláiste Choilm were within one.

Next came the defining score, a goal from O’Sullivan in the 44th minute. Despite the initial shot being saved by Walsh, O’Sullivan made no mistake from the rebound. A point from the same player stretched the lead to five points.

Leisk and McCarthy frees cut the gap to three but it was Hamilton HS full-back Tim Twohig who had the final score a minute from time.

Scorers for Hamilton HS: R O’Sullivan (1-1), E Kenneally (0-4 frees), J Collins, D O’Donovan and T Twohig (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: S Leisk (0-3 frees), S McCarthy (0-2 frees), L O’Connor and N Lordan (0-1 each).

Hamilton HS: E O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers); C Sheehan (Kilbrittain), T Twohig (Bandon), G Kelleher (Newcestown); E Collins (Newcestown), B Hoey (Valley Rovers), C O’Donovan (Newcestown); A Kenneally (Valley Rovers), S Sexton (Kilbrittain);D O’Shea (Valley Rovers), A O’Leary (Valley Rovers), E Kenneally (Newcestown); D Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), J Collins (Dohenys), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s).

Subs: R O’Sullivan (Newcestown) for D Ó Buachalla (half time), O Walsh (Newcestown) for E Kenneally (40 BC), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers) for J Collins (52).

Coláiste Choilm: C Walsh (Ballincollig); S O’Donoghue (Ballincollig), R Barrow (Ballinora), N Vaughan (Inniscarra);M Burke (Ballincollig), N Lordan (Ballinora), C O’Keeffe (Valley Rovers); P O’Keeffe (Ballincollig), S Dore (Ballincollig); C Cronin (Canovee), L O’Connor (Inniscarra), S Leisk (Inniscarra); F O’Leary (Inniscarra), S McCarthy (Inniscarra), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: R Broderick (Éire Óg) for R Barrow (41 inj), G Moynihan (Éire Óg) for C Cronin (49), D Richardson (Bishopstown) for P O’Keeffe (54), J Kelleher (Éire Óg) for C O’Keeffe (59).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).

More on this topic

Kerry to preserve club championship route to MunsterKerry to preserve club championship route to Munster

Whoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight reinWhoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight rein

1,000 days later, still waiting for the GAA’s prize project in Ulster1,000 days later, still waiting for the GAA’s prize project in Ulster

Commercials stunner still raw for KerriganCommercials stunner still raw for Kerrigan

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Whoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight reinWhoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight rein

Rodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightbackRodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightback

Max Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debutMax Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debut

Guardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 againGuardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 again


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

Autumn is fast sliding into Winter, the gardens and greenhouses look quite different to when the 12 Week students arrived in September.Darina Allen: Enjoy natures winter bounty with these recipes and ferments

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »