Super-sub O’Sullivan the difference as Hamilton High School top group

Hamilton High School Bandon 1-8 - 0-7 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig

Hamilton High School Bandon have finished top of Group A following their win over Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig in the final round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Newcestown.

These two schools had already secured their place in the quarter-final, and after a competitive hour’s football, a second-half goal from Hamilton High School’s substitute Richard O’Sullivan proved to be the difference.

Both teams were shorn of players. Most notable was the absence of Cork All-Ireland minor winners Adam Walsh Murphy for Hamilton HS and Hugh Murphy for Coláiste Choilm through injury.

Hamilton HS led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time, but it was Coláiste Choilm who did the early running with unanswered points from Liam O’Connor and Sean Leisk. The Bandon team worked their way back through Eddie Kenneally (2 frees), Jerry Collins, and Darren O’Donovan.

A second Leisk free ended a barren spell for the Ballincollig side in the 30th minute and they were grateful to goalkeeper Chris Walsh, too, who made a vital interception. In stoppage time, Kenneally pushed his side ahead by two points.

Kenneally again extended the gap after the restart but he had to leave the field when he received a black card soon after. Sean McCarthy (free) and centre-back Neil Lordan then kicked points and Coláiste Choilm were within one.

Next came the defining score, a goal from O’Sullivan in the 44th minute. Despite the initial shot being saved by Walsh, O’Sullivan made no mistake from the rebound. A point from the same player stretched the lead to five points.

Leisk and McCarthy frees cut the gap to three but it was Hamilton HS full-back Tim Twohig who had the final score a minute from time.

Scorers for Hamilton HS: R O’Sullivan (1-1), E Kenneally (0-4 frees), J Collins, D O’Donovan and T Twohig (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: S Leisk (0-3 frees), S McCarthy (0-2 frees), L O’Connor and N Lordan (0-1 each).

Hamilton HS: E O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers); C Sheehan (Kilbrittain), T Twohig (Bandon), G Kelleher (Newcestown); E Collins (Newcestown), B Hoey (Valley Rovers), C O’Donovan (Newcestown); A Kenneally (Valley Rovers), S Sexton (Kilbrittain);D O’Shea (Valley Rovers), A O’Leary (Valley Rovers), E Kenneally (Newcestown); D Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), J Collins (Dohenys), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s).

Subs: R O’Sullivan (Newcestown) for D Ó Buachalla (half time), O Walsh (Newcestown) for E Kenneally (40 BC), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers) for J Collins (52).

Coláiste Choilm: C Walsh (Ballincollig); S O’Donoghue (Ballincollig), R Barrow (Ballinora), N Vaughan (Inniscarra);M Burke (Ballincollig), N Lordan (Ballinora), C O’Keeffe (Valley Rovers); P O’Keeffe (Ballincollig), S Dore (Ballincollig); C Cronin (Canovee), L O’Connor (Inniscarra), S Leisk (Inniscarra); F O’Leary (Inniscarra), S McCarthy (Inniscarra), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: R Broderick (Éire Óg) for R Barrow (41 inj), G Moynihan (Éire Óg) for C Cronin (49), D Richardson (Bishopstown) for P O’Keeffe (54), J Kelleher (Éire Óg) for C O’Keeffe (59).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).