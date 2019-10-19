Super Saints defeat Legion as Diarmuid O’Connor scores crucial goal

St Brendan’s Board 1-12 - 1-10 Killarney Legion

St Brendan’s upset the odds when they defeated 2015 finalists Killarney Legion in the first of this year’s Garvey’s Kerry SFC quarter-finals at Austin Stack Park.

With Kerry stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor lording matters at midfield, St Brendan’s recovered from a slow start to record a famous win.

O’Connor was outstanding scoring 1-2 from play including a superb individual goal which helped to eventually turn the tide.

But Brendan’s were guilty of some rank bad shooting and had only a superb Diarmuid O’Connor point to show for their whirlwind start and four wides. It was inevitable that when Killarney Legion would get going that they would punish the Tralee side and Kerry star James O’Donoghue started to link up with Conor Keane and O’Donoghue with two and Conor Keane with a converted free had Legion 0-3 to 0-1 by the end of the opening quarter.

St Brendan’s were hesitant when on the attack and Legion struck for the opening goal following a turnover with Tom Moriarty wriggling his way in along the end line before drilling the ball to the net from an acute angle. Kieran Dwyer and Ivan Parker added St Brendans scores but Legion eventually settled with a individual goal from Conor Keane which helped them to a half-time lead of 1-7 to 0-6.

Diarmuid O’Connor’s goal gave Brendan’s an idealstart to the second half. Conor Keane converted a free before St Brendan’s responded with a run of five points from Ivan Parker (2), Eoghan O’Brien (2) and Diarmuid O’Connor to seize control of proceedings.

With their chances slipping by the minute, Legion tried everything to get back into contention but the St Brendan’s defence stood tall and they held on to claim a famous win.

Scorers: St Brendan’s: D O’Connor (1-2); I Parker (0-4, 1 free); E O’Brien (0-4, 2 frees, 2 ‘45’s), D O’Callaghan, K O’Dwyer (0-1 each).

Scorers for Killarney Legion: C Keane (0-5, 3f), T Moriarty (1-0); J O’Donoghue (0-3, 1 free), J O’Neill, K Slattery, (0-1 each).

Killarney Legion: B Kelly, D Doherty, Danny Sheahan, C Gammel; D O’Sullivan, Denis Sheahan, J Lyne; K Slattery , P Lucey; J O’Neill , J O’Sullivan, B Maguire; J O’Donoghue, C Keane, T Moriarty.

Subs: D Lyne for J O’Sullivan ( h/t), M Devlin for P Lucey ( h/t), R Leen for Denis Sheahan ( b/c 38), P McCarthy for T Moriarty ( 52), S Keane for B Maguire ( 52), F Murphy for K Slattery ( 58)

St BRENDAN’S BOARD: E O’Brien (Churchill); F Barry (Na Gaeil), K O’Dwyer (St Patrick’s Blennerville), T Wallace (Ardfert); B Barrett (Ardfert), A Barry ( Na Gaeil), P Kearney (John Mitchels); J Barry (Na Gaeil), D O’Connor (Na Gaeil; D O’Callaghan (St Patrick’s Blennerville), D Griffin (Ardfert), P McMahon ( St Pats) ; N Sheehy (John Mitchels), I Parker (Churchill), J Duggan ( John Mitchels)

Subs: A O’Donoghue (John Mitchels) for J Duggan ( 30) , K Fitzgerald (Churchill) for N Sheehy ( h/t), T Kearns ( John Mitchels) for D Griffin ( 40), M Kelliher ( John Mitchels) for I Parker ( 50), B Poff ( St Pats) for P Kearney (58), E McElligott ( Ardfert ) for D O’Callaghan ( 63)

Referee: Sean Joy (Laune Rangers )