Super 8s: Weekend permutations

GROUP 1

KERRY

To give themselves the best chance of topping the table and securing a Sunday All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin or Tyrone, they head to Páirc Tailteann knowing that they must better or match Donegal’s result in Castlebar.

Their score difference is one point better than Donegal’s as things stand. The next tie-breaker is total points scored and each have 48 but after that Donegal have scored one more goal, (3/2).

DONEGAL

A win or draw gets them one step further than last year when Tyrone beat them in Ballybofey for an All-Ireland semi-final place.

Won’t be thinking about topping the table but they could be number one should their result better that of Kerry’s in Páirc Tailteann.

MAYO

Nothing but a win over Donegal extends their Championship for at least another week.

A draw for them and a defeat for Kerry would see the Kingdom go through on the head-to-head criteria.

MEATH

Confirmed as the bottom team as they can only match Mayo, who they lose out to on the head-to-head differential.

GROUP 2

DUBLIN

Like Tyrone, they will know exactly what, or more specifically, who is at stake at 4pm on Sunday. A repeat of last year’s win in Healy Park or a draw will see them finish top of the table. For that, they will be out in action again six days later.

TYRONE

At one stage in the 2000s, Tyrone SFC wins over Dublin were ten-a-penny but they must pick up their first in 11 years if they are to pip them for top spot. Fail to beat them in Omagh and they will line out in Croke Park the following Sunday.

CORK

A win or a draw in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday will ensure they remain in third spot and pick up their third win of the summer.

ROSCOMMON

Must beat Cork to avoid finishing bottom of their Super 8 table for a second successive season.

