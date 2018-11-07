Study favours Carriganore for new Waterford GAA stadium

An independent feasibility report issued to Waterford County Board and other GAA stakeholders has recommended their new stadium be constructed at the Waterford IT Arena in Carriganore.

Although it confirmed redeveloping Walsh Park and Fraher Field are cheaper options, the study, the existence of which was revealed yesterday on WLR FM’s Déise Today with Eamon Keane, found that Carriganore scored significantly higher than the existing stadia.

Where Fraher Field and Walsh Park scored 160 and 162 respectively, Carriagnore was awarded a total of 182.

Carriganore was favoured in a number of areas such as parking, which is difficult in the Dungarvan and Keane’s Road venues.

Complimenting the operation in Carriganore at present where Waterford regularly train, it concluded: “The option of locating the site within the WIT Arena complex in Carriganore would result in the better outcome. Significant additional funding would be required if the development is to be affordable.

Work needs to be done to identify reliable sources in funding and ensure firm commitments in place.

The details were relayed to Waterford executive members chairman Paddy Joe Ryan and secretary Pat Flynn, Croke Park’s Ger Mulryan and Munster Council officials Kieran Leddy and John Brennan, as well as county council and WIT figures at a meeting on August 27.

It followed an initial meeting on May 31 where, according to former Waterford mayor Pat Nugent who was in attendance at both, it was agreed evaluations of the three potential sites would be conducted alongside their planning process to redevelop Walsh Park, which is the option wholeheartedly backed by the county executive.

In a statement to WLR FM, WIT stressed they had not made the offer of a free site to the Waterford County Board, a claim made over the weekend.

It has been suggested producing a 15,000 to 18,000- capacity stadium in Carriganore could cost €25 million although that figure has been questioned, while there were reports in the county yesterday that private backers could become involved if the WIT Arena becomes a viable option.

The opportunity to stage concerts and other non-GAA events there is seen as a means of the stadium “washing its face”, in contrast to Walsh Park where there is no such option.

The Waterford executive claim Walsh Park is the preferred choice of clubs but speaking to WLR FM on Monday, Fine Gael TD and Portlaw club chairman Paudie Coffey said he hopes a full debate is held on the three proposals now that WIT have expressed support to play host to a stadium.

He stated the Walsh Park planning process should continue but the idea of Carriganore remains a possibility.

After travelling to Limerick and Tipperary to play home Munster SHC games this year, the Waterford executive insist the county will play their home games at a Waterford venue next year but nothing is confirmed.