Strong finish sees St Thomas’ retain Galway SHC title

St Thomas’ 1-13 - 0-14 Liam Mellows

A final quarter surge secured St Thomas’ back-to-back Galway SHC titles this afternoon.

Trailing by 0-11 to 0-7 at the break, Thomas’ won the second period by 1-6 to 0-3, but it wasn’t until the final 12 minutes of the half that the Thomas’ display really sparked to life.

Points from Darragh Burke (free) and Eanna Burke in the opening four minutes of the second period cut the Mellows advantage in half, but this stop-start Galway final, watched by 6,740 patrons, did not produce another score in the subsequent quarter of an hour as both sides were guilty of some terrible wides, both from play and the placed ball.

After Bernard Burke and Tadhg Haran (free) traded points in ending the barren spell, then arrived the crucial score of this decider. Having failed to capitalise on two earlier goal opportunities, one of which was kept out by a superb Kenneth Walsh save, it was a case of third time lucky for Eanna Burke as he rattled the opposition net on 50 minutes after a lovely flick by Conor Cooney.

That put the 2018 champions 1-10 to 0-12 in front, the first time they had led since the third minute.

[timgcap=Liam Mellows' Conor Kavanagh and Cian Mahoney of St Thomas. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne]zzzLiamMellowsStThomasBattleForBall_large.jpg[/timg]A Tadhg Haran free subsequently levelled matters, but a brace from Fintan Burke, appearing in his first game since tearing his cruciate during the All-Ireland club final loss to Ballyhale eight months ago, opened up a two-point gap that their opponents were unable to bridge between there and the finish. Mellows will look back with regret on a second-half effort where they failed to score in the 19 minutes after the restart. The three points they did manage were three Haran frees. Their tame second-half showing was in stark contrast to the opening half an hour. Liam Mellows would have been pretty content with their position at half-time, leading by 0-11 to 0-7, with their one and only wide of the half arriving in the seventh and final minute of first-half stoppages. Aside from Thomas’ corner-forward Oisín Flannery, who they were struggling to pin down, Liam Mellows were doing a fine job in containing the opposition’s key figures. They were also stifling Thomas’ short-passing game, summed up by Conor Elwood’s point on 26 minutes after he blocked down Cathal Burke’s intended pass to a teammate in close proximity. With Oisin Flannery looking so sprightly inside, it is a wonder why Thomas’ weren’t using every opportunity to feed him first-time ball, as opposed to their preference for 15, 20-metre passes in the middle third.The reigning champions were also letting themselves down in their shooting, the men from Peterswell and Kilchreest registering four wides in the opening 10 minutes. The were also left to rue an Eanna Burke shot which came back off the crossbar on 21 minutes, St Thomas’ finishing the half with as many wides as they had points.Having gone 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after three minutes, Thomas’ then failed to score for 14 minutes as Liam Mellows reeled off six-in-a-row. On target for Louis Mulqueen’s side during this period were Conor Kavanagh, Jack Forde, Tadhg Haran (three frees) and Elwood. Cathal Burke of St Thomas in possession. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thomas’ responded by clipping three on the bounce through Darragh Burke (two frees) and Eanna Burke to leave scoreboard reading 0-8 to 0-5. They managed to close the deficit to two later in the half, but further white flags from Haran and the Elwoods, Ronan and Conor, left four in at the break.

The tables turned in the second-half, Thomas' deservedly coming out on top to secure their third title in four years and their fourth since 2012.

Scorers for St Thomas’: E Burke (1-3); Darragh Burke (0-5, 0-4 frees); B Burke, F Burke (0-2 each); David Burke (0-1).

Scorers for Liam Mellows: T Haran (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); C Elwood (0-2); J Forde, C Kavanagh (0-1 each).

St Thomas’: J Barrett; C Mahoney, S Skehill, D Sherry; D Cooney, S Cooney, C Burke; J Regan, David Burke; C Cooney, Darragh Burke, B Burke; E Burke, B Farrell, O Flannery

Subs: F Burke for B Farrell (39 mins);

Liam Mellows: K Walsh; L O’Donovan, S Morrissey, C Reilly; M Hughes, S Barrett, D Collins; A Morrissey, J Forde; J Hastings, C Elwood, R Elwood; T Haran, A Callanan, C Kavanagh.

Subs: M Conneely for Callanan (55 mins); J Lee for Hastings (60)

Referee: C Browne