News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Strong finish sees St Thomas’ retain Galway SHC title

Strong finish sees St Thomas’ retain Galway SHC title
St. Thomas's Eanna Burke takes a shot on goal. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 04:34 PM

St Thomas’ 1-13 - 0-14 Liam Mellows

A final quarter surge secured St Thomas’ back-to-back Galway SHC titles this afternoon.

Trailing by 0-11 to 0-7 at the break, Thomas’ won the second period by 1-6 to 0-3, but it wasn’t until the final 12 minutes of the half that the Thomas’ display really sparked to life.

Points from Darragh Burke (free) and Eanna Burke in the opening four minutes of the second period cut the Mellows advantage in half, but this stop-start Galway final, watched by 6,740 patrons, did not produce another score in the subsequent quarter of an hour as both sides were guilty of some terrible wides, both from play and the placed ball.

After Bernard Burke and Tadhg Haran (free) traded points in ending the barren spell, then arrived the crucial score of this decider. Having failed to capitalise on two earlier goal opportunities, one of which was kept out by a superb Kenneth Walsh save, it was a case of third time lucky for Eanna Burke as he rattled the opposition net on 50 minutes after a lovely flick by Conor Cooney.

That put the 2018 champions 1-10 to 0-12 in front, the first time they had led since the third minute.

[timgcap=Liam Mellows' Conor Kavanagh and Cian Mahoney of St Thomas. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne]zzzLiamMellowsStThomasBattleForBall_large.jpg[/timg]A Tadhg Haran free subsequently levelled matters, but a brace from Fintan Burke, appearing in his first game since tearing his cruciate during the All-Ireland club final loss to Ballyhale eight months ago, opened up a two-point gap that their opponents were unable to bridge between there and the finish. Mellows will look back with regret on a second-half effort where they failed to score in the 19 minutes after the restart. The three points they did manage were three Haran frees. Their tame second-half showing was in stark contrast to the opening half an hour. Liam Mellows would have been pretty content with their position at half-time, leading by 0-11 to 0-7, with their one and only wide of the half arriving in the seventh and final minute of first-half stoppages. Aside from Thomas’ corner-forward Oisín Flannery, who they were struggling to pin down, Liam Mellows were doing a fine job in containing the opposition’s key figures. They were also stifling Thomas’ short-passing game, summed up by Conor Elwood’s point on 26 minutes after he blocked down Cathal Burke’s intended pass to a teammate in close proximity. With Oisin Flannery looking so sprightly inside, it is a wonder why Thomas’ weren’t using every opportunity to feed him first-time ball, as opposed to their preference for 15, 20-metre passes in the middle third.The reigning champions were also letting themselves down in their shooting, the men from Peterswell and Kilchreest registering four wides in the opening 10 minutes. The were also left to rue an Eanna Burke shot which came back off the crossbar on 21 minutes, St Thomas’ finishing the half with as many wides as they had points.Having gone 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after three minutes, Thomas’ then failed to score for 14 minutes as Liam Mellows reeled off six-in-a-row. On target for Louis Mulqueen’s side during this period were Conor Kavanagh, Jack Forde, Tadhg Haran (three frees) and Elwood.

Cathal Burke of St Thomas in possession. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Cathal Burke of St Thomas in possession. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thomas’ responded by clipping three on the bounce through Darragh Burke (two frees) and Eanna Burke to leave scoreboard reading 0-8 to 0-5. They managed to close the deficit to two later in the half, but further white flags from Haran and the Elwoods, Ronan and Conor, left four in at the break.

The tables turned in the second-half, Thomas' deservedly coming out on top to secure their third title in four years and their fourth since 2012.

Scorers for St Thomas’: E Burke (1-3); Darragh Burke (0-5, 0-4 frees); B Burke, F Burke (0-2 each); David Burke (0-1).

Scorers for Liam Mellows: T Haran (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); C Elwood (0-2); J Forde, C Kavanagh (0-1 each).

St Thomas’: J Barrett; C Mahoney, S Skehill, D Sherry; D Cooney, S Cooney, C Burke; J Regan, David Burke; C Cooney, Darragh Burke, B Burke; E Burke, B Farrell, O Flannery

Subs: F Burke for B Farrell (39 mins);

Liam Mellows: K Walsh; L O’Donovan, S Morrissey, C Reilly; M Hughes, S Barrett, D Collins; A Morrissey, J Forde; J Hastings, C Elwood, R Elwood; T Haran, A Callanan, C Kavanagh.

Subs: M Conneely for Callanan (55 mins); J Lee for Hastings (60)

Referee: C Browne

READ MORE

'Well deserved win sees champions Ballygunner through to another Munster final

More on this topic

Galway set to appoint ex-Na Piarsaigh boss as new hurling managerGalway set to appoint ex-Na Piarsaigh boss as new hurling manager

Galway seek deeper audit into county financesGalway seek deeper audit into county finances

Lally and Lynskey linked as Galway saga goes onLally and Lynskey linked as Galway saga goes on

Finnerty calls for Lynskey to lead Galway in 2020Finnerty calls for Lynskey to lead Galway in 2020

TOPIC: Galway GAA

More in this Section

Billy Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world titleBilly Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world title

McCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sackingMcCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sacking

Ernesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trickErnesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trick

KSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematchKSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematch


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »