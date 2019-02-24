Strong finish sees Fermanagh beat Donegal for the first time since 1979

Donegal 0-10 - 0-13 Fermanagh

Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher got one over on his former employers Donegal with a win in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

The win in Letterkenny for the Erne County means they’re still unbeaten in the Allianz League Division 2, while their hosts this afternoon were defeated for the second time in success – having lost to Tipperary last time out.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal were four points in front at the break but lost two players over the course of the 70 minutes as things unraveled. Caolan McGonagle was sent off in the first half and then in the latter stages Stephen McMenamin was black-carded.

Donegal were 0-5 to 0-1 in front when McGonagle was shown the line on 19 minutes having picked up a second yellow card for an off-the-ball incident with Ryan Jones.

However, Donegal looked to be in control as they headed for the dressing-room 0-8 to 0-4 ahead with Oisin Gallen and Eoghan Ban Gallagher among the scorers and then moved five clear when Michael Langan popped over at the start of the second half.

But from then on, it was all Fermanagh, who outscored Donegal 0-9 to 0-1 to see it out.

Fermanagh, though, not lamenting the loss of the likes of Tomas Corrigan and Seamus Quigley got to work and scores from Ciaran Corrigan and Sean Quigley got them moving.

The away team made sure of the win thanks to points from Ultan Kelm and Ryan Lyons for a first league win over their neighbours since 1979.

Scorers for Fermanagh: C Corrigan 0-4 and S Quigley (2fs) 0-4 each, A Breen 0-2, C Jones, P McCusker, U Kelm 0-1 each

Scorers for Donegal: M Langan 0-4 (4fs), J McGee 0-2, E Gallagher, C Thompson (f), J Brennan, O Gallen 0-1 each

FERMANAGH: Thomas Treacy; Jonny Cassidy, Lee Cullen, Kane Connor; Ultan Kelm, James McMahon, Ciaran Corrigan; Che Cullen, Ryan Jones; Ryan Lyons, Declan McCusker, Aidan Breen; Daniel Teague, Conall Jones, Sean Quigley.

Subs: Kevin McDonnell for Teague (32), Paul McCusker for Lyons (44), Eamon McHugh for McDonnell (67), Ryan Lyons for Breen (71), Tiarnan Daly for Cassidy (73).

DONEGAL: Mark Anthony McGinley; Stephen McMenamin, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan Ward, Eamonn Doherty, Ryan McHugh; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Niall O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Caolan McGonagle; Oisin Gallen, Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Paul Brennan for McGee (52), Eoin McHugh for Doherty (56), Leo McLoone for Gallen (62), Peadar Mogan for Langan (71).

REFEREE: Padraig Hughes (Armagh).