Strong finish sees Cashel secure Munster schools' title

Cashel CS 1-18 - 1-15 STN Doon

Three of the final four scores secured the Munster PPS Senior B Hurling Championship title for Cashel Community School this Saturday afternoon.

The Tipperary side were three point victors over Doon's Scoil na Troinoide Naofa in a blustery Bansha.

Captain Lorcan Carr scored the all-important goal for Casel in the first minute of injury time to secure the Corn Thomais MhicCholaim title for his side.

Cashel played with the aid of the elements in the first half and brought a 0-13 to 1-4 lead into the interval dressing room.

Doon had got off to the ideal start with a Jack Armshaw goal after a minute but his side were to score just four more times in the opening half and all from the stick of Adam English.

Conor O’Dwyer, Daniel Moloney and Stephen Browne points helped Cashel to the six point halftime advantage.

In the second half, Cashel failed to score for the opening 15 minutes but still maintained their lead - albeit Doon were not just three points in arrears.

With David Hickey, Gearoid Ryan and English scores, Doon did soon hit the front, 1-12 to 0-14 with 10 minutes remaining.

The Limerick side were still ahead with five minutes to go.

Browne levelled the final for the sixth and final time and then Conor O’Dwyer edged his side back in front, despite being reduced to 14 men in the 53rd minute with Moloney receiving a second yellow card.

That one point lead was increased in the first minute of injury time with a goal from Carr and although there were five minutes of injury time, Doon couldn’t find another goal of their own.

Scorers for Cashel CS: C O'Dwyer (0-13, 9f), L Carr (1-0), S Browne (0-3), D Moloney (0-2).

Scorers for: STN Doon: A English (0-12, 5f, 2 '65, 1sideline), J Armshaw (1-0), D Hickey (0-2), G Ryan (0-1).

CASHEL CS: J Currivan; C Farrell, T Bourke, J Duncan; B O'Dwyer, B Loughman, C Lawrence; L Carr, E Ryan; B Ryan, D Moloney, S Browne; C Quinn, C O'Dwyer, K Cleary.

Subs: B Currivan for Farrell (23), J Murphy for Cleary (43), R Bourke for B Ryan (62).

STN DOON: A Barry; S McDonald, P Gantley, S Maher; M Carmody, P Barry, S Whelan; E Stokes, G Ryan; D Hickey, A English, C O'Donovan; J Armshaw, C Ryan, C Ryan. Subs: M Ryan for Ryan (48), C Linnane for Armshaw (57).

REF: D Fox (Clare).