Strong finish helps St Colman’s clinch Cork U16 title

File photo.
By Therese O’Callaghan
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 03:09 PM

St Colman’s College, Fermoy 0-20 Christian Brothers College, Cork 0-10

A strong finish ensured victory for St Colman’s College in the Cork PPS U16A hurling championship final at Watergrasshill.

Fielding 10 of the Dean Ryan team that won the Munster U16 ½ title, they outscored CBC nine points to one in the fourth quarter.

It was a spirited performance from CBC who were minus three players due to rugby commitments, however, in general, the Fermoy side was that bit stronger.

They led 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time and had key players in Cillian Fitzpatrick and Cillian Tobin, who bagged 12 points between them. CBC, meanwhile, were thankful to the accuracy of Eoin O’Leary who shot six of their scores.

Scorers for St Colman’s: C Fitzpatrick (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), C Tobin (0-4), R O’Riordan (0-3), A Walsh (free), B Lehane, B Nyhan, M O’Driscoll and J Ahern (0-1 each).

Scorers for CBC: E O’Leary (0-6, 0-4 frees), M Finn (0-2), J Dwyer and D Cremin (0-1 each).

St Colman’s: C Cronin O’Neill (Watergrasshill); J O’Brien (Fermoy), C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers), D Barry (Bride Rovers); B Shanahan (Fermoy), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), K Wallace (St Catherine’s); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), C Fitzpatrick (Fermoy); M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill), C Tobin (Bride Rovers), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers, Capt); B Lehane (Watergrasshill), R O’Riordan (Kilworth), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s).

Subs: F O’Connell (St Catherine’s) for B Shanahan (55), J Ahern (Bride Rovers) for S O’Donoghue (57), R O’Connell (Bride Rovers) for B Lehane (59).

CBC: F Heffernan (Mallow); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), D Wall (Glen Rovers), J Casey (Erin’s Own); R Hurley (Sarsfields), J Dwyer (Ballincollig), D Browne (Blackrock); M Finn (Midleton, Joint-Capt), T Buckley (Blarney); R Dunne (Glen Rovers), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), P Mayer (Ballinora); J Leddy (Sarsfields), D Cremin (Midleton, Joint-Capt), D Murray (Bishopstown).

Sub: C Dunphy (Erin’s Own) for D Murray (57).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

