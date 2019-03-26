Strong Cork team selected for Kieran O'Connor Benefit Game

Ger Millerick has been named in a strong Cork hurling team to face Kilkenny in Wednesday night's "Kieran O'Connor Benefit Game" in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Fr O’Neill’s youngster got his first start for John Meyler's men in the Allianz League relegation play-off win over the Noresiders at Nowlan Park. And he has kept his place in a half-back line which also features Christopher Joyce and Tim O'Mahony.

Charleville's Darragh Fitzgibbon returns to the Cork starting line-up after club and Fitzgibbon Cup duty.

The game throws-in at 7.30pm and will be preceded by the Cork SHC clash of UCC and CIT, which throws in at 5.30pm. Tickets for the games are priced at €10 (adults) and €5 (U16’s). Tickets will be available on the night and will also be sold online and at participating Centra/SuperValu stores.

CORK: Anthony Nash (Kanturk); Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscarra), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas) , Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ger Millerick (Fr O Neills), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Bill Cooper (VC) (Youghal), Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields), Robbie O Flynn (Erins Own), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Pat Horgan (Glen Rovers), Seamus Harnedy (C ) (St Itas)

Donations to the fund can be also be made online here.