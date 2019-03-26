NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Strong Cork team selected for Kieran O'Connor Benefit Game

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 10:44 PM

Ger Millerick has been named in a strong Cork hurling team to face Kilkenny in Wednesday night's "Kieran O'Connor Benefit Game" in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Fr O’Neill’s youngster got his first start for John Meyler's men in the Allianz League relegation play-off win over the Noresiders at Nowlan Park. And he has kept his place in a half-back line which also features Christopher Joyce and Tim O'Mahony.

Charleville's Darragh Fitzgibbon returns to the Cork starting line-up after club and Fitzgibbon Cup duty.

The game throws-in at 7.30pm and will be preceded by the Cork SHC clash of UCC and CIT, which throws in at 5.30pm. Tickets for the games are priced at €10 (adults) and €5 (U16’s). Tickets will be available on the night and will also be sold online and at participating Centra/SuperValu stores.

CORK: Anthony Nash (Kanturk); Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscarra), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas) , Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ger Millerick (Fr O Neills), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Bill Cooper (VC) (Youghal), Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields), Robbie O Flynn (Erins Own), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Pat Horgan (Glen Rovers), Seamus Harnedy (C ) (St Itas)

Donations to the fund can be also be made online here.

More on this topic

Man who swapped food for beer during Lent loses 26lbs in 20 days

Tuesday's Evening Round-Up: Ireland V Georgia; Brexit an 'existential threat' to Irish security

John Cleese claims he was snubbed by Netflix over comedy special

US Education Department investigating college bribery scheme

KEYWORDS

Cork

More in this Section

O’Gara cools “farcical” talk on France link up

England’s five-star victory over Montenegro marred by racist chanting

Ireland game will be test of our Euro 2020 credentials – Georgia coach Weiss

Mick McCarthy donates tickets to father's hometown club


Lifestyle

When Make-A-Wish becomes a reality

Here’s what you need to know about ‘alcosynth’

Carol Morley marches to her own beat

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »