Strict implementation of rules needed to curb on-field violence, say GPA

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 10:11 AM

The Chief Executive of the GPA Paul Flynn has called for a strict implementation of the rules to curb the recent violence at club games.

Chief Executive of the GPA Paul Flynn

It follows comments from GAA President John Horan, who has described the unruly incidents as "disturbing" and "dangerous".

A Dingle mentor is facing an eight-week ban for punching an East Kerry player.

Footage of violence involving teams from Tyrone, Derry, Down, Cork and Laois has also been circulating.

"In the club scene you might only have one man in the middle of the pitch with 30 players and then maybe another 30 on the sidelines - it can be hard to control," said Flynn.

"But I do feel that it comes down to the rules and implementing them. If we are strict on all the little niggles and punish them it will be a culture change then.

"If you look at sports like rugby, discipline is quite good because referees demand control of the games."

