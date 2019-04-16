NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Strength of Munster SHC set to boost GAA’s negotiating hand

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The popularity and competitiveness of the Munster SHC should strengthen the GAA’s hand when they negotiate their next round of All-Ireland SHC deals, according to market expert John Trainor.

By far the most televised provincial championship last summer and having attracted almost 250,000 to its 11 matches last year, the 2018 Munster competition also accrued €4.054m in gate receipts.

Because of last year’s attractive Munster SHC format and an improving sponsorship environment, Onside Sponsorship chief Trainor feels the GAA will be able to ask for more when agreements with Bord Gáis, Centra, and Littlewoods Ireland elapse. “It’s definitely growing and you could use different metrics to determine how you would inflate the value already assigned to it,” he says.

“There’s a reasonable argument that, if you base it on media value and eyeballs, it could grow by a double-digit percentage in the next deal.

“The sponsorship market is on the rise. Last year it increased by 14% and this year it will increase by 11% and within that wider market place this property (Munster SHC) would be expected to perform to some extent above average, given the way it’s playing out right now.”

The increase in the number of provincial games from four to 11 provides sponsors with more bang for their buck, In 2018, GAA recorded a jump of over €560,000 in their sponsorship total from 2017, when it was €3.857m. Last year, Munster GAA received commercial revenue totalling €760,000 (€495,000 for media coverage and €265,000 for sponsorship). In comparison, Leinster GAA picked up €497,857 in media coverage and €350,000 of the associate championship sponsor split.

Tickets go on sale for this year’s Munster SHC tomorrow week. Because of restricted capacity at Walsh Park, tickets for the Déise’s games against Clare and Limerick won’t go on public sale and instead will be available through the counties and clubs only.

More on this topic

Shining a light into darkest corners helps everybody

John Sexton calls for zero tolerance on referee abuse

GAA podcast: Cork SHC preview, Ilen shock, GAA's hip injury epidemic?

Odhrán Mac Niallais opts out of Donegal panel for 2019

More in this Section

Five things we learned from the Masters

Brighton have a point to prove against Cardiff – Chris Hughton

Sterling expects Liverpool to push Manchester City all the way in title race

What is Tiger Woods’ record like at the next major championship venues?


Lifestyle

Making Cents: State grants for renewable energy lead to savings

The rise of the wine hotel: 5 of the best locations to taste test this new travel trend

Walk a mile in their slippers: Do ‘pyjama girls’ really merit a place in Irish society?

Celina Buckley is bringing Irish mythology to children’s books

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »