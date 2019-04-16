Strength of Munster SHC set to boost GAA’s negotiating hand

The popularity and competitiveness of the Munster SHC should strengthen the GAA’s hand when they negotiate their next round of All-Ireland SHC deals, according to market expert John Trainor.

By far the most televised provincial championship last summer and having attracted almost 250,000 to its 11 matches last year, the 2018 Munster competition also accrued €4.054m in gate receipts.

Because of last year’s attractive Munster SHC format and an improving sponsorship environment, Onside Sponsorship chief Trainor feels the GAA will be able to ask for more when agreements with Bord Gáis, Centra, and Littlewoods Ireland elapse. “It’s definitely growing and you could use different metrics to determine how you would inflate the value already assigned to it,” he says.

“There’s a reasonable argument that, if you base it on media value and eyeballs, it could grow by a double-digit percentage in the next deal.

“The sponsorship market is on the rise. Last year it increased by 14% and this year it will increase by 11% and within that wider market place this property (Munster SHC) would be expected to perform to some extent above average, given the way it’s playing out right now.”

The increase in the number of provincial games from four to 11 provides sponsors with more bang for their buck, In 2018, GAA recorded a jump of over €560,000 in their sponsorship total from 2017, when it was €3.857m. Last year, Munster GAA received commercial revenue totalling €760,000 (€495,000 for media coverage and €265,000 for sponsorship). In comparison, Leinster GAA picked up €497,857 in media coverage and €350,000 of the associate championship sponsor split.

Tickets go on sale for this year’s Munster SHC tomorrow week. Because of restricted capacity at Walsh Park, tickets for the Déise’s games against Clare and Limerick won’t go on public sale and instead will be available through the counties and clubs only.