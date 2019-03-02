NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Storming finish sees Chorca Dhuibhne claim a sixth Corn Uí Mhuirí title

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 05:41 PM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 3-11 - 0-16 St Brendan’s College, Killarney

A stunning last 11 minutes powered Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to a sixth Corn Uí Mhuirí title.

Trailing by the minimum with 12 minutes remaining, the Dingle college kicked the last five scores of this replay to retain the Munster crown.

Somewhat ironically, Dingle’s superb finish directly followed the sending to the stand of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and selector Tommy Griffin. Both mentors were dismissed to the terrace at the same time by referee James Bermingham.

Having notched 1-2 without reply at the beginning of the second-half to establish a 3-5 to 0-11 lead, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, with the wind at their backs, looked a safe bet for victory. But credit to St Brendan’s who kicked five of the game’s next six scores to move back in front. The Sem, however, had no answer to their opponents’ finishing burst, as Cathal Ó Beaglaoich and four from the outstanding Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich sealed the verdict.

St Brendan’s enjoyed the backing of a near gale in the opening period but didn’t make half enough use of the elements and were only two clear at the break, 0-11 to 2-3.

As was the case in the drawn game, St Brendans’ shooting was terribly erratic, with the Killarney college finishing the first-half with eight wides. The other problem for St Brendan’s was Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich, the Dingle corner-forward kicking his team’s entire first-half total of 2-3.

His first goal arrived a minute and a half after throw-in. Ó Beaglaoich’s second on 12 minutes, mind you, was arguably more important as it followed a run of four St Brendan’s points and even though the Sem would add another four without reply after the concession of that second green flag, they were still just one in front.

That first-half effort, against the elements, would prove crucial in delivering the Dingle nursery their sixth Munster senior crown since 2012.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: R Ó Beaglaoich (2-7, 0-4 frees); J Aghas (1-0); C Ó Failbhe, D Ó Geibheannaigh, C Ó Beaglaoich, M Ó Mainín (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Brendan’s: R O’Grady (0-6, 0-5 frees); E O’Shea (0-4, 0-3 frees); P D’Arcy (0-3); P O’Shea (0-2); M Kelliher (0-1, 0-1 ‘45)’.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: D Uosis (Daingean Uí Chúis); C Ó Flannúra (Daingean Uí Chúis), T Ó Dubháin (Daingean Uí Chúis), S Ó Loingsigh (An Ghaeltacht); P Ó Cathalláin (An Ghaeltacht), G Ó Leidhinn (Abhainn an Scáil), S Óg Ó Moráin (Daingean Uí Chúis); J Aghas (Abhainn an Scáil), C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); S Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht), Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Abhainn an Scáil), Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis); D Ó Geibheannaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis), C Ó Failbhe (Abhainn an Scáil), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: M Ó Mainín (Lios Póil) for Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (45 mins); C Ó Catháin (Daingean Uí Chúis) for Ó Conchúir (52).

St Brendan’s College: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); P O’Sullivan (Legion), G Vaughan (Spa), M Cooper (Dr Crokes); E Looney (Dr Crokes), K O’Donoghue (Legion), E Smith (Legion); M Lenihan (Dr Crokes), D Lyne (Lyne); E O’Sullivan (Legion), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), E Finnan (Glenflesk); R O’Grady (Legion), E O’Shea (Fossa), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk).

Subs: N O’Shea (Dr Crokes) for Smith (HT); D Donoghue (Firies) for O’Grady (60); T Sparling (Dr Crokes) for Looney (60).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork).

