Storm Jorge threatens Harty Cup final re-fixture

Saturday's Dr. Harty Cup final re-fixture is under threat due to another storm.

Munster Post Primary Schools chiefs are monitoring the status orange wind warning issued by Met Éireann today ahead of Storm Jorge which is due to arrive on the west coast of Ireland this weekend.

Two weeks ago, Storm Dennis caused the late cancellation of the province's blue riband hurling final which was due to take place in Mallow between Christian Brothers College, Cork and St Flannan’s College, Ennis.

The two teams had travelled to the venue but because of an Orange wind warning the game was postponed less than an hour before throw-in.

The final is rescheduled to take place on Saturday in Mallow at 1pm.

Munster PPS Servicing Officer Eoin Ryan said they are closely monitoring the situation - but admitted there would be no late call on postponing the match given the criticism they shipped two weeks ago.

“There was an Orange warning issued this morning for the west coast. We are currently monitoring that situation.

"If we have to make a call on the match, we will do so tomorrow (Friday). There is no problem with the pitch, it is the Orange weather alert.”

The counties affected are Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Met Éireann says some severe winds are expected in these areas of the country in association with Storm Jorge. The warning is valid from Saturday morning until 3am on Sunday. There is also a Status Yellow wind and rain warning issued for Munster from midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday.

The forecaster warned that: "On Saturday Storm Jorge will impact Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain expected. It will be a cold day with widespread showers and coastal gales. Showers will be mainly confined to the west and south during the morning, but will become widespread as the day goes on, and will be a mix of rain, hail, sleet and possibly snow. There will also be a risk of thunder. Daytime temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, in strong and gusty southwesterly winds."