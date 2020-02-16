Storm Dennis forces postponement of Galway v Tipp and Limerick v Waterford

Storm Dennis is playing havoc with the GAA fixture list for a second day.

The GAA announced that the Divsion 1 hurling league clash between Galway and Tipperary has been postponed.

The GAA said the decision was made "due to high winds."

A status orange wind warning is currently in place for nine counties, including Galway.

Met Éireann said today will see "southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h".

Limerick's clash with Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds has also been postponed.

The game had been due to take place last night, but was rescheduled for today. The game has since been postponed due to high winds.

Three other fixtures have also been postponed.

Offaly v Antrim, Hurling League Division 2A

Derry v Kildare, Hurling League Division 2B

Fermanagh v Sligo, Hurling League Division 3B

The GAA said CCCC will confirm re-fixture details early next week.

Wexford's clash with Kilkenny, also in Division, will go ahead as scheduled.

In Division 2A, the clash between Mayo and Wicklow has seen a venue change.

The game will now take place in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan. Throw in is at 1pm.

The association confirmed that the hurling league Division 3 match between Louth and Donegal is to go ahead today.

They also confirmed that the football Division 3 and 4 games bewteen Louth and Offaly and Wicklow and Sligo will go ahead.

On Saturday, Storm Dennis caused a number of postponements including Offaly’s Division 2A Hurling League game against Antrim and the Munster Colleges Harty Cup final.