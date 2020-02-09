Storm Ciara causes fixtures pile-up

GAA chiefs face a fixtures’ backlog after Storm Ciara forced the postponement of a number of games in the Allianz Football League.

A groundsman prepares ahead of Tyrone's game against Kerry, which was switched to Edendork GAC. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

A waterlogged pitch in O’Moore Park forced officials to call off the Division Two clash of Mike Qurike’s Laois and Cavan while the Division Three tie between Louth and Offaly, which was to be played in Drogheda also fell victim to the world.

The Division Four tie between Wicklow and Sligo in Aughrim was the third game to be pulled.

Given the implications of promotion and relegation to the Championship from the final standings in Division Two and Three, GAA chiefs will be keen to have these fixtures played as quickly as possible. They may consider doing so next weekend which currently stands as a hurling only programme.

The matter is due to be discussed at a meeting of the Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday.

All of Sunday’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League programme was pulled on Sunday morning while a number of games in the Lidl National Football League - including all four fixtures in Division Three were affected.

Details of all those refixtures are expected to be announced later this week.