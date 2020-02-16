Stoppage time point sees Kildare prevail over Offaly

Kildare 1-7 - 0-9 Offaly

Dismal weather conditions at St. Conleth’s Park in Newbridge didn’t prevent Kildare and Offaly from producing the tie of the round in the Leinster U-20 football championship quarter-finals yesterday, with the hosts eventually prevailing thanks to a point from substitute Paddy McDermott deep into stoppage time.

Players who weren’t named to start were key figures in both halves of this tie. Offaly sprung key forward Jack Bryant, who was supposedly ruled out with a hamstring injury, and he cause Kildare no end of problems in the first half as Offaly recovered from conceding the first two points of the game to lead by 0-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Kildare had four substitutions made by the sixth minute of the second half and McDermott, one of the four, set up Shane O’Sullivan for a crucial Kildare goal not long after his introduction. Alex Beirne of Naas also kicked two crucial second half points as Kildare dragged themselves back into the game, though they were slowed up by a black card for Jack Hamill at a crucial time, awarded for a pull down on Bryant.

Beirne tied up the game with injury time looming and it fell to McDermott to split the posts in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a 1-7 to 0-9 win.

Longford caused Dublin far more problems than the final score of 3-10 to 0-9 at Parnell Park suggested, with late goals from Ciarán Archer and Conor Kinsella putting a gloss on the scoreline that a strong performance from Longford didn’t deserve.

Lorcan O’Dell was the first goalscorer for the Dubs after nine minutes but points from Oran Kenny, Dylan Farrell and Dario Ciglianio helped Longford draw level at the break, 1-3 to 0-6.

Five points in a row for Dublin immediately after half-time were followed by Adam McGuire’s dismissal in the 47 th minute, the Longford man adding a black card to his earlier yellow. Still Longford hung in however, trailing by just three points after 57 minutes before the two late goals, either side of a point for Luke Murphy Guinane, gave Dublin even more breathing room.

St. Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy was the venue for Wexford’s meeting with Meath, and even though the pitch passed two inspections, conditions were still very poor for the game.

Todd Hynes got Wexford out to the best possible start when he rattled the Meath net in the first minute but in general the home forward line struggled to make an impression on the game, though Matthew Costello and Colum Feeney pointed to put them 1-2 to 0-4 up at half time.

The Royal County were the dominant side in the second half however, and Shane Walsh’s goal after just three minutes of play helped them on their way to a 1-12 to 1-5 win. Walsh (1-3) along with Jordan Morris, Jack O’Connor and Luke Mitchell (0-2 each) led the way for the Royals, who will take on Dublin next weekend.

Laois were due to play Westmeath at O’Moore Park in the final quarter-final but this game fell victim to Storm Denis and will have to be rescheduled.