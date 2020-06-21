Stephen O'Brien: 'Cork got fitter, harder, tougher because of Meath'

STEPHEN O’BRIEN begins with a laugh.

“Is that why you’re ringing the youngest, because the rest of them can’t remember anything?”

O’Brien was the kid on the most successful Cork football side of all time.

Before he said goodbye to the U21 grade he had played in four All-Ireland senior football finals, including the 1990 decider that earned Cork the double.

Some of his team-mates had given a decade to the red and white at that stage. Was he ever conscious of being the newcomer?

“It didn’t bother me. I was lucky, when you look back at it.

“When I came in Colman Corrigan was the All-Star full-back, but he busted his Achilles tendon and suffered really badly with that injury for a year or two.

“That opened up a gap in the team that hadn’t been there, and I was lucky enough to slot in.

“If Colman had still been fit enough to play I’d probably have struggled to make it, because there were a couple of other fellas on the scene as well.

“It was a break at the right time. I was young and when you’re young you’re just thinking ‘the next game’, or ‘the next team’, and getting on with it.

“Timing has more to do with it than you’d think — or luck, to be more accurate. The likes of Corrigan were there for most of the 80s, but he missed out on ’89 and ’90 with injury. Tony Davis was an automatic All-Star in 1989 but missed the final in 1990 with injury.

“Those were two starters who missed out on winning finals, while I came through at the right time and played in those finals. If you joined the senior panel at 18 or 19 in previous years you could have been looking at losing six or seven Munster finals in a row.”

Despite his protests, O’Brien’s brilliance as a minor always meant he was a bright prospect for the senior county side, but he also benefited from an apprenticeship in a ferocious Cork club championship.

“Going from the 80s into the 90s the club scene in Cork was unbelievable — maybe even slightly better in the early 90s than the 80s, if anything — and that had to help fellas to get ready for intercounty. Cork Senior Football 1995 Stephen O'Brien Picture: James Meehan/Inpho

“Castlehaven were very strong, Duhallow, Imokilly had a couple of great years, ourselves -Nemo-, Duhallow came around again, the Barrs were strong.

“For most of my career with Nemo I felt there were always five or six teams which could win the county championship.

“In the 90s we got to five or six county semi-finals and lost by a point in each one; we’d have had four or five players involved with Cork every year, and every year fellas would say, ‘look at the team ye have, who’s going to be able to beat ye?’.

“And yet every year someone did, because it was just that competitive.

“Every game was a banana skin — that didn’t always benefit us (Nemo), but it was a benefit to Cork. That level of competition was so strong that it drove fellas in terms of preparation, they knew they had to be at their best at club level and they brought that through to the county scene then.”

PREPARATION. Training. Recovery.

The discussion never ends about the commitment of modern inter-county players. O’Brien points out that the work had to be put in during the 80s as well.

“I always felt we trained like dogs, to be honest. We worked very, very hard, and I know all the lads would feel the same.

“Billy (Morgan) was at the top of his game and brought preparation to incredible levels. It was hard, hard work and we put it in.

“It was a different time, but Billy would always correct fellas who’d say we partied hard — he’d say we did, but we partied at the right time, when the work was done.

“That time we’d go for a few pints on the Monday, particularly after a big game like a Munster final.

I’m told now the lads go to a swimming pool on the night of a game and maybe recovery on the Monday morning as well; we’d go to training Tuesday and sweat it out and go again.

The way the game was played asked direct questions of players: “Physically I think a lot more was left go. By physical I mean physical contact, as opposed to running.

“There was a lot of hard hitting, a lot of double-tackling, and that was a regular part of the game: You had to be able to handle yourself because referees left a lot go.

“That was particularly true at inter-county level. You had to be able to get past two or three fellas who weren’t shy about punishing you any way they could.

“The modern player is a real athlete, they’re up and down the field for 75 minutes. We didn’t have to do that. As a back you might go upfield the odd time but not to the extent players do nowadays.

“If you don’t have that athleticism, if you can’t run like that, then you won’t make it as an inter-county player now, no matter how strong you are or what skills you have. Forget about it.”

Which is not to say there weren’t athletes on that side.

“Paul McGrath, Jimmy Kerrigan, these fellas were unbelievable. Larry Tompkins drove himself so hard, Niall Cahalane the same.

“We did those long, hard runs to get the mileage into our legs, but the modern inter-county player just seems to glide along. They’re like natural athletes, all of them, while in our time some fellas had to work hard to get to the level needed — and that level was lower than it is now.

“But training with Larry in particular... you know in training you have the ‘hare’, when you’re all doing the run together and fellas have to take it in turn to be the hare — they take off from the back and you’ve to catch up with them?

“When fellas saw Larry shape up as the hare on those runs they just had to hang in there for all they were worth, to be honest. Just survive. That was punishing.

Larry Tompkins

“But as training went on and fellas put it in, they started getting closer and closer to him on those runs.

“That’s what training was for in our day: You weren’t supposed to be super fit the first night, you worked yourself to full fitness over the few weeks, you got to a really good level.

“After Christmas in our time fellas might come in carrying half a stone: The championship was five months in the future so they had that time to get themselves ready. By the time it came to five weeks to the championship they were hard, fit, and ready.

“I think nowadays inter-county players are at about 95% all the time. A lot of players of my vintage would probably say we enjoyed our downtime more, because that’s what it was supposed to be.

“You knew the slog is coming afterwards, and you were ready for it — but the older you got the less you cut loose in your downtime to make it easier. That downtime might have been a month and a half, while nowadays players only get the odd night here and there.”

The slog was necessary for the tests thrown up by the championship, of course.

Before we drill into that day of days all of 30 years ago, however, O’Brien aligns with many of his team-mates when it comes to reruns of those games on television...

“I’d be going out of my way to avoid games when they’re on.

“Most of the time it’s because when I see anything I end up thinking, ‘God, I made a hames of that ball’ or ‘I thought we were good in that game’.

“It’s not helped, by the way, by the number of fellas who’d be happy enough to get in touch and say ‘I thought ye were much better than that’.

Because of all that I’d be inclined to give it a miss if there’s a match from back then on the television. Either that or I just say, ‘look, I can’t remember what went on 30 years ago’ when they got on to me.

Tony O’Sullivan said last week in these pages that 1990 doesn’t seem like 30 years ago.

“He’s right, too. When we all went up to Croke Park for the 25th anniversary we were looking at each other in

disbelief.

“Most of the time it’s okay, but the odd time someone will mention a date and say, ‘were you playing back then?’. When they do I have to point out — again — that I was the youngest.”

THE men in the other dressing-room that September afternoon in 1990 were familiar to the Cork players.

Too familiar? Perhaps. Meath and Cork took similar paths to escape their provinces, but O’Brien points out that Meath were slightly more advanced than Cork in their development.

They’d won Leinster in 1986, the year before Cork took over in the south, and developed a hardness the Leesiders had to match.

O’Brien doesn’t hide his admiration for them: “They were a team who could beat opponents in the last few minutes, for example, because they knew to keep the points ticking over. They knew not to panic.

“I think the (Cork) team learned a lot from Meath in 1987 and 1988. They were just a bit ahead of us in terms of experience — winning the 1986 Leinster Championship meant they were probably a year ahead of us, and some of them would have been around since the late 70s. They knew the ropes.

“We had to learn from them and we did. In 1988 you could see what we had taken on. Should we have won the first day that year? We’d increased our physicality, our competitiveness, and we were right there in ’88. Former Nemo Rangers and Cork senior footballer Stephen O'Brien. Picture: David Keane



“You have to learn from the best teams, and I thought Cork got fitter, harder, tougher because of Meath. There was so much at stake in 1990 — it was them, our keenest rivals, the hurlers had already won, so the pressure was all there.

“Then, to go down to 14 men, when Colm (O’Neill) was sent off while he was having such a great game... you’d have to say the players stood up.”

In the first half O’Neill famously struck Meath full-back Mick Lyons, getting the line. O’Brien says it was “just a token jab, really”, but adds: “You’d have to say that Mick Lyons behaved as a man should. He didn’t throw himself to the ground, but just shrugged his shoulders and carried on, in fairness.”

Despite his protests — “I’ve never sat down to watch it, I’d have seen a couple of clips over the years but not the whole thing,” — he can recall those who made a significant contribution: “(Mick) Slocum and (Shea) Fahy were excellent on the day, they played a lot of ball, and everyone else competed with everything they had, because we knew if we were any bit off that Meath would punish us.

“The three or four years leading up to it came to the fore in that game. Obviously there was a bit of niggle involved, particularly after the ’88 final and replay, but we’d also learned from them.

“If you were three or four points down with a few minutes left, you kept going, kept taking the points, no panicking. If their opponents had a weakness that Meath team would always recognise the chink in the armour — if they felt the other team might die in the last 10 minutes then they’d keep going.

“We learned that too. In 1990 we were a couple of points up heading into the last 10 minutes and we knew well that it wasn’t over.”

Was it the pinnacle?

“It was, probably. Remember, we had a few lads who’d been on the road since the early 80s, and by the late 80s everyone was going almost all year round, getting to All-Ireland finals every season between 1987 and 1990.

“The team began to break up then, but it was a good one to go out on.”

They remained a team. The following morning proved it.

“Colm’s head was down when we got on the train,” says O’Brien.

“We were heading for Cork and feeling great but he was in the depths after the sending-off. Jimmy (Kerrigan) broke the tension, he started singing the theme from Rocky and in fairness, Colm perked up. Jimmy didn’t want to see Colm down, but that was because the group was so tight.”

Tight then. Tight now.