News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Stephen O'Brien cleared to play for Kerry in All-Ireland football final

Stephen O'Brien cleared to play for Kerry in All-Ireland football final
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 09:44 PM

Stephen O'Brien has been cleared to play for Kerry in the All-Ireland football final.

The forward will be free to play against Dublin after the black card he received against Meath was rescinded.

He would have received an automatic one-match ban after getting three black cards throughout the season.

Kerry County Board successfully appealed the card this evening which was given in the Super 8s game earlier this month.

The team's manager Peter Keane told RTÉ's Marty Morrissey tonight: "You don't want to see any fellow miss out on the playing of the big day and Stephen has been very good for us this year and over the last few years he's been a key player for Kerry.

"This year in particular he's been playing very well for us."

O’Brien picked up a yellow and a black against Galway in the League in February, and most recently, against Tyrone last weekend.

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

READ MORE

Paul Murphy has no issue with David Gough taking charge of All-Ireland final

More on this topic

Paul Murphy has no issue with David Gough taking charge of All-Ireland finalPaul Murphy has no issue with David Gough taking charge of All-Ireland final

Kerry: No ‘smoking gun’ on David Gough final appointmentKerry: No ‘smoking gun’ on David Gough final appointment

There will be no monopoly in football’s War of the WorldsThere will be no monopoly in football’s War of the Worlds

Eamonn Fitzmaurice: Why David Gough shouldn't referee Dublin-Kerry finalEamonn Fitzmaurice: Why David Gough shouldn't referee Dublin-Kerry final

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

Adrian goes from free agent to Liverpool hero with match-winning penalty saveAdrian goes from free agent to Liverpool hero with match-winning penalty save

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

World champ Luvo Manyonga wins over Cork crowdWorld champ Luvo Manyonga wins over Cork crowd

Phil Healy confident best yet to comePhil Healy confident best yet to come


Lifestyle

CALL them by whatever name you fancy, zucchini or courgettes are super versatile and an excellent opportunity for a creative cook to rustle up lots of exciting dishes.Darina Allen: Super versatile courgettes an excellent opportunity for a creative cook

Reggie Jnr came home yesterday morning with his Leaving Cert Results and without giving anything away about the hopeless thickoAsk Audrey: My cousin is a very wealthy GP, I could have married him if we lived in Westmeath

The New York dating app, which is now available here, wants people to connect deeply and so it encourages them to meet in person and not stay online, saysOn dating app Hinge, there are no hook-ups

As the networks get ready to release their autumn/winter highlights, Netflix was fast out of the blocks to announce that season three of The Crown will arrive on Sunday, November 17.Scene + Heard: Netflix fast out of the blocks announcing new season of The Crown

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »