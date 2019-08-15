Stephen O'Brien cleared to play for Kerry in All-Ireland football final

Stephen O'Brien has been cleared to play for Kerry in the All-Ireland football final.

The forward will be free to play against Dublin after the black card he received against Meath was rescinded.

He would have received an automatic one-match ban after getting three black cards throughout the season.

Kerry County Board successfully appealed the card this evening which was given in the Super 8s game earlier this month.

The team's manager Peter Keane told RTÉ's Marty Morrissey tonight: "You don't want to see any fellow miss out on the playing of the big day and Stephen has been very good for us this year and over the last few years he's been a key player for Kerry.

"This year in particular he's been playing very well for us."

O’Brien picked up a yellow and a black against Galway in the League in February, and most recently, against Tyrone last weekend.

