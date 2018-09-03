Stephen Cluxton: It’s not all about ‘money and population’

Dublin’s All-Ireland winning captain Stephen Cluxton took the opportunity in his acceptance speech to address claims the county are buttressed by their financial clout and 1.5 million population.

While acknowledging the backing of their €800,000 per annum sponsorship deal with AIG, which was renewed earlier this year, Cluxton insisted commitment and effort were the key factors behind this latest success of theirs.

In what was his fifth address from the Hogan Stand steps this decade, the 36-year-old goalkeeper said: “I’d like to thank AIG for their sponsorship of Dublin GAA and to our other partners who support (us), we really, really cherish it. To the officers of the county board and the staff of Parnell Park, I’d like to thank you for your endless work and dedication to the team.

Regardless of what people say about money and population and who put these things out, we really go as hard as we can.

Meanwhile, Jim Gavin said the door is open for Bernard Brogan and Diarmuid Connolly to line out for Dublin in 2019.

Brogan, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year, failed to make the match-day panel yesterday but was involved in the warm-up wearing the No 27 jersey after being a used substitute against Roscommon.

Connolly last week guided Donegal Boston to a US North-Eastern championship title.

On Brogan, Gavin said: “How he did (recovered to feature in the SFC) it is a testament to his mental strength and you saw him on the pitch there, he’s moving really, really well and I look forward to seeing him play for Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh in the championship really soon. I think people will be really surprised how well he’s moving and the decisions that players will make for the season ahead, that’s their decision.”

Regarding Connolly, Gavin remarked: “It’s the players’ choice, they’re volunteering their time and there are no financial rewards for playing Gaelic football, there are a couple of endorsement deals but they are few and far between.

Meanwhile former Down footballer Danny Hughes tweeted: “Since the introduction of coaching grants in 07..dublin have received €16m..€1.2m in 2016. Cork next largest at €1m since 07 and €250k in 2016. 5 all

Ireland’s in this decade. Money well spent by Dubs. GAA created a superpower. All other counties live on scraps in comparison.”