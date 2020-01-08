Stephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insists

Footballer of the Year Stephen Cluxton is ready to return for a remarkable 20th season with Dublin as they bid for six All-Ireland titles in a row under new boss Dessie Farrell.

Team-mate Jack McCaffrey, also nominated for the Footballer of the Year award after completing a historic five-in-a-row in 2019, said it's his understanding that the 38-year-old wishes to play on.

It's a major boost to Dublin supporters who were concerned at the sight of Cluxton wearing a sling to support his right arm/shoulder in various pictures taken over Christmas, including a shot from the team holiday.

McCaffrey said Cluxton had a 'little operation on his shoulder' but appears to be fully committed to playing for Farrell in 2020.

"I think for the last couple of summers people have been kind of wondering about Clucko's next move," said McCaffrey. "My understanding is that he's gung-ho to play again. I think he had a little operation on his shoulder, I don't know what his medical situation is so I don't want to be speculating on that. He went off on the holiday with the lads and I really hope he's playing again."

Asked if that's the vibe McCaffrey is getting regarding Cluxton, that the Parnells man will stay on, McCaffrey nodded: "Yeah, yeah, absolutely, which is again a real positive."

Wing-back McCaffrey acknowledged that Cluxton is the subject of constant speculation and that many felt he may retire in the wake of Jim Gavin's exit.

"In the off-season, when things are quite slow, it doesn't take much to write an article about (Cluxton), or get people chatting in the pub, or wondering what's coming up, or coming down the line," said the trainee doctor who was speaking in his capacity as a brand ambassador for Denis Mahony Toyota.

"If and when Stephen finished up, he will be a massive loss to Dublin football. We've had massive losses to Dublin football recently. We've got people ready to go, to step up and people are very keen to do that as well.

"He is a really good friend of mine and for that reason more than anything else I really hope he is still involved. And whenever he decides to call it a day we will continue to be friends."