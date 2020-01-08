News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Stephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insists

Stephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insists
By Paul Keane
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 01:14 PM

Footballer of the Year Stephen Cluxton is ready to return for a remarkable 20th season with Dublin as they bid for six All-Ireland titles in a row under new boss Dessie Farrell.

Team-mate Jack McCaffrey, also nominated for the Footballer of the Year award after completing a historic five-in-a-row in 2019, said it's his understanding that the 38-year-old wishes to play on.

It's a major boost to Dublin supporters who were concerned at the sight of Cluxton wearing a sling to support his right arm/shoulder in various pictures taken over Christmas, including a shot from the team holiday.

McCaffrey said Cluxton had a 'little operation on his shoulder' but appears to be fully committed to playing for Farrell in 2020.

"I think for the last couple of summers people have been kind of wondering about Clucko's next move," said McCaffrey. "My understanding is that he's gung-ho to play again. I think he had a little operation on his shoulder, I don't know what his medical situation is so I don't want to be speculating on that. He went off on the holiday with the lads and I really hope he's playing again."

Asked if that's the vibe McCaffrey is getting regarding Cluxton, that the Parnells man will stay on, McCaffrey nodded: "Yeah, yeah, absolutely, which is again a real positive."

Wing-back McCaffrey acknowledged that Cluxton is the subject of constant speculation and that many felt he may retire in the wake of Jim Gavin's exit.

"In the off-season, when things are quite slow, it doesn't take much to write an article about (Cluxton), or get people chatting in the pub, or wondering what's coming up, or coming down the line," said the trainee doctor who was speaking in his capacity as a brand ambassador for Denis Mahony Toyota.

"If and when Stephen finished up, he will be a massive loss to Dublin football. We've had massive losses to Dublin football recently. We've got people ready to go, to step up and people are very keen to do that as well.

"He is a really good friend of mine and for that reason more than anything else I really hope he is still involved. And whenever he decides to call it a day we will continue to be friends."

More on this topic

Farrell to lead Dublin’s search for sixFarrell to lead Dublin’s search for six

Never the showman but Jim Gavin leaves them wanting moreNever the showman but Jim Gavin leaves them wanting more

Jim Gavin on leaving Dublin role: 'I don't have any regrets, that's for sure'Jim Gavin on leaving Dublin role: 'I don't have any regrets, that's for sure'

GAA chief concerned by the impact of ‘keyboard warriors’ on GAA players and officialsGAA chief concerned by the impact of ‘keyboard warriors’ on GAA players and officials

TOPIC: Dublin GAA

More in this Section

Laois unable to field camogie team in 2020 All-Ireland ChampionshipLaois unable to field camogie team in 2020 All-Ireland Championship

Joey Carbery: 'Devastation doesn’t even describe how I’m feeling'Joey Carbery: 'Devastation doesn’t even describe how I’m feeling'

Miele won't appeal 'very severe' two-year ban after leaving drugs test when daughter fell illMiele won't appeal 'very severe' two-year ban after leaving drugs test when daughter fell ill

Paul Pogba undergoes ankle surgeryPaul Pogba undergoes ankle surgery


Lifestyle

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

TV hypnotherapist Aaron Calvert explains to Lisa Salmon how hypnosis could help get you in the right mindset, along with tips to keep you on track.Trying to quit smoking? Here’s how self-hypnosis could help

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »