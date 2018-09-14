Statistics illustrate excellence of both Dubs and Limerick

Dublin and Limerick’s All-Ireland successes are born out by the statistics which highlight the improvement in Dublin’s scoring and discipline from 2017 as well as Limerick’s strength on their own puck-out.

In an analysis suite commissioned by Sure, Jim Gavin’s side averaged 27.5 points per game, up almost two points from 2017 (25.7) and seven from ‘16 (20.9). At the same time, they conceded more this past season, an average of 15.4 points, than they did last year (13.2), in contrast to 13.2 in ‘17 and 14.6 in’ 16.

What was most noticeable was their greater discipline record, conceding on average four less frees per Championship outing this year (13) compared to 2017.

Dublin avoided receiving a black card this simmer while they cut their number of yellow cards from 19 to nine. In 2017, they were coughing up 17 frees per match whereas this year it was just over 13 in a SFC game.

Their own kick-out retention was also better than 2017, 87% to 84% as was their shot efficiency from ball - 60% as opposed to 55% last year.

Ciarán Kilkenny’s scoring stats are significantly up this year, 1-9 last year to 2-24 this year, and can largely be attributed to him playing closer to goal. In preparing for that, Kilkenny revealed yesterday he put on a few kilograms to cope with the attention of inside backs.

Limerick made a jump of almost 10 more points per game in claiming the Liam MacCarthy than last year when their Championship finished after two games.

Although they conceded a higher average of scores this year, the massive increase in the average total points scored per game (almost 29 points) more than cushioned that blow.

The fact they won a whopping 70% of their own restarts (189 of 270) was a fundamental reason for their success, particularly when runners-up Galway were claiming 52% of their puck-outs.

Sure, Official Statistics Partner of the GAA, has recorded every pass, tackle and shot of both Dublin and Limerick’s 2018 Championship seasons, as well as those of Sure ambassador and Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny, to shed light on the numbers behind their All-Ireland successes. #NeverMoreSure