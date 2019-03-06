Star already shining bright in Galway says Cooney

The Galway senior hurlers will be aiming to lean on Kieran ‘Star’ Donaghy’s basketball expertise as much as his experience of big football days, according to forward Conor Cooney.

St Thomas’ captain Cooney is currently focusing on the club’s All-Ireland final clash with Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday week but has been in the county camp to hear what Donaghy has had to say.

“He has played a lot of basketball as well, which is very interesting,” said the 26-year-old. “You see it coming more and more into football tactics and I think it will probably come more and more into hurling tactics, given the way the game is being played.

“The way they set up defensively in basketball is interesting. It’s that kind of perspective you look for (to find an edge). You can take points from any sport. If you look at the way statistics are working (in hurling) a lot of that has come from American sports. You can draw from rugby or any sport and apply it to hurling. I think it’s all about an outside perspective, a different voice and a different opinion.”

Cooney believes the Austin Stacks’ man will be able to provide tips for fellow forwards. “He has played inside in the full-forward line, a prolific Kerry full-forward line that was always very capable of getting scores. I’m sure he can provide insights there.”

Cooney can see Donaghy’s outgoing character being a hit with the panel. “I have only met him and have only been in there once when he was there. He’s a good guy, he seems like good craic. He’s good with a group too and that’s another aspect he’ll bring too. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

St Thomas’ will be without Kenneth Burke for the clash with Ballyhale on St Patrick’s Day as he sustained a serious hamstring injury in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Cushendall.