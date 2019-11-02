News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

St Michael's power home in second half to overcome Goleen in Cork JBFC

St Michael's power home in second half to overcome Goleen in Cork JBFC
By Denis Hurley
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 07:08 PM

St Michael’s 3-15 - 2-7 Goleen

St Michael’s produced a dominant second quarter to set themselves on the way to victory in Saturday evening’s county JBFC (inter-divisional) final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

While Michael’s trailed by 1-1 to 0-3 in the early stages, David Hurley’s 15th-minute converted free set in motion an unanswered 1-6 to send them into the second half well in control. Two more goals in the ten minutes after half-time ensured that victory would be going to the city club, who gained some measure of consolation after last week’s Premier IFC final loss to Éire Óg.

Michael’s had early points from Eoin Smith and Kevin O’Keeffe, but Goleen led thanks to Michael O’Reilly’s goal and Tadhg Cullinane’s point answered Diarmuid Crowley’s equaliser.

However, wides were costly for Goleen in the first half and Michael’s took advantage with their scoring burst, Paul Cronin with a goal in the 20th minute to put them 1-6 to 1-1 ahead and by half-time it was 1-9 to 1-2.

A point from Michael O’Halloran extended the lead on the resumption before Hurley set Smith up for a goal and, though Pádraig Reidy had a Goleen point in reply, Hurley made it 3-10 to 1-3 on 38 with a fine finish.

Cullinane did pull a goal back for Goleen and he and Patrick Scully had points as the gap was reduced to eight. However, a point from sub Michael Mulconry steadied Michael’s again and Hurley and O’Keeffe had late points as they won by 11.

Scorers for St Michael’s: D Hurley 1-4 (0-3 frees), E Smith 1-1, K O’Keeffe 0-3, P Cronin 1-0, R Dineen, I Giltinan 0-2 each, D Crowley, M O’Halloran, M Mulconry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Goleen: T Cullinane 1-4 (0-3 frees), M O’Reilly 1-0, P Reidy, P Scully, S Coughlan 0-1 each.

ST MICHAEL’S: G O’Connell; B Holland, S Conway, C Adams; D Crowley, C Lyons, S Cormack; A Giltinan, M O’Halloran; P Cronin, E Smith, R Dineen; D Hurley, I Giltinan, K O’Keeffe. Subs: M Mulconry for A Giltinan, C Fleming for Dineen (both 41), A Connolly for Cronin (50, injured), C Crowley for Cormack (57), C Tobin for Crowley (58), K O’Regan for O’Keeffe (60).

GOLEEN: R Kennedy; J O’Driscoll, D O’Callaghan, J Scully; P Reidy, D O’Driscoll, M Sheehan; P Scully, D O’Leary; J Cullinane, T Cullinane, S O’Leary; P Scully, D O’Donovan, M O’Reilly. Subs: S Sheehan for O’Reilly (half-time), S Coughlan for Reidy (37), Reidy for S O’Leary (54), I Solomen for J Cullinane (58).

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll).

More on this topic

Daly predicts ‘battle royal’ as Rangers square up to KnocknagreeDaly predicts ‘battle royal’ as Rangers square up to Knocknagree

A classic Junior B short story (Goleen edition)A classic Junior B short story (Goleen edition)

Plaudits for Cork county final hero as he is filmed sweeping changing roomPlaudits for Cork county final hero as he is filmed sweeping changing room

Brace form Luke Connolly the difference as Nemo Rangers overcome Duhallow in Cork SFCBrace form Luke Connolly the difference as Nemo Rangers overcome Duhallow in Cork SFC


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GAACork GAATOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

South Africa ease to Rugby World Cup victorySouth Africa ease to Rugby World Cup victory

Weekend GAA previews: Provincial championships get underway as Kerry SFC replay down for decisionWeekend GAA previews: Provincial championships get underway as Kerry SFC replay down for decision

Mauricio Pochettino hurt by Spurs’ sorry startMauricio Pochettino hurt by Spurs’ sorry start

FAI Cup final: Roving in the yearsFAI Cup final: Roving in the years


Lifestyle

Paul Ring starts a new column in our books pages this month.Why audiobooks have never been so popular

Supermodels like Chanel Iman and actors like Anne Hathaway are showing us how maternity fashion is done.The best dressed pregnant celebs on red carpets right now

Does it help or hinder their learning?Ask an expert: How much should I help my child with their homework?

The benefits are manifold, discovers Katie Wright.Should we all be using vegan beauty products?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »