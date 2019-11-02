St Michael's power home in second half to overcome Goleen in Cork JBFC

St Michael’s 3-15 - 2-7 Goleen

St Michael’s produced a dominant second quarter to set themselves on the way to victory in Saturday evening’s county JBFC (inter-divisional) final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

While Michael’s trailed by 1-1 to 0-3 in the early stages, David Hurley’s 15th-minute converted free set in motion an unanswered 1-6 to send them into the second half well in control. Two more goals in the ten minutes after half-time ensured that victory would be going to the city club, who gained some measure of consolation after last week’s Premier IFC final loss to Éire Óg.

Michael’s had early points from Eoin Smith and Kevin O’Keeffe, but Goleen led thanks to Michael O’Reilly’s goal and Tadhg Cullinane’s point answered Diarmuid Crowley’s equaliser.

However, wides were costly for Goleen in the first half and Michael’s took advantage with their scoring burst, Paul Cronin with a goal in the 20th minute to put them 1-6 to 1-1 ahead and by half-time it was 1-9 to 1-2.

A point from Michael O’Halloran extended the lead on the resumption before Hurley set Smith up for a goal and, though Pádraig Reidy had a Goleen point in reply, Hurley made it 3-10 to 1-3 on 38 with a fine finish.

Cullinane did pull a goal back for Goleen and he and Patrick Scully had points as the gap was reduced to eight. However, a point from sub Michael Mulconry steadied Michael’s again and Hurley and O’Keeffe had late points as they won by 11.

Hard luck to @GoleenGaa tonight . They gave it their all in a very sporting game , very gracious and respectful in defeat 👏 We’ve had plenty County Final disappointments and tonight was proof that as a club ye stick at it and ye’re time will come👍🏼 — St Michaels GFC (@StMichaelsCork) November 2, 2019

Scorers for St Michael’s: D Hurley 1-4 (0-3 frees), E Smith 1-1, K O’Keeffe 0-3, P Cronin 1-0, R Dineen, I Giltinan 0-2 each, D Crowley, M O’Halloran, M Mulconry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Goleen: T Cullinane 1-4 (0-3 frees), M O’Reilly 1-0, P Reidy, P Scully, S Coughlan 0-1 each.

ST MICHAEL’S: G O’Connell; B Holland, S Conway, C Adams; D Crowley, C Lyons, S Cormack; A Giltinan, M O’Halloran; P Cronin, E Smith, R Dineen; D Hurley, I Giltinan, K O’Keeffe. Subs: M Mulconry for A Giltinan, C Fleming for Dineen (both 41), A Connolly for Cronin (50, injured), C Crowley for Cormack (57), C Tobin for Crowley (58), K O’Regan for O’Keeffe (60).

GOLEEN: R Kennedy; J O’Driscoll, D O’Callaghan, J Scully; P Reidy, D O’Driscoll, M Sheehan; P Scully, D O’Leary; J Cullinane, T Cullinane, S O’Leary; P Scully, D O’Donovan, M O’Reilly. Subs: S Sheehan for O’Reilly (half-time), S Coughlan for Reidy (37), Reidy for S O’Leary (54), I Solomen for J Cullinane (58).

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll).