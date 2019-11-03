News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

St James’ advance to first-ever Cork JAFC final

St James’ advance to first-ever Cork JAFC final
Alan Nolan, St. Michaels, up against Kevin O'Leary, St. James. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By John Bohane
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 06:13 PM

St James 1-12 St Michael’s 0-9

St James’ secured their place in the Cork JAFC final for the first time with this deserved win against St Michael’s in Ovens.

The Carbery divisional champions now proceed to a county final showdown against Kilshanning next Sunday. A brilliant individual goal from Aaron Hayes in the 58th minute ultimately secured victory for St James’ who repelled a late siege from their city opponents.

St James’ started brightly as they raced into a three-point lead after eight minutes with points from James O’Sullivan, Micheal McCarthy (Dunnycove) and Alan O’Shea.

St Michael’s opened their account via Eoin O’Donovan but the west Cork men finished the half stronger and four successive points gave them a 0-9 to 0-4 interval lead.

McCarthy extended the lead to six points and their player-coach Alan O’Shea's consistency from frees kept St Michael’s at bay. The Dazzlers reduced the gap to four but Aaron Hayes settled St James' nerves, netting a powerful drive.

Scorers for St James: A O’Shea (0-5, frees), A Hayes (1-1), M McCarthy (D) (0-3), F Hayes, J O’Sullivan, J O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Michael’s: L Grainger (0-4), R Cotter (0-2), E O’Donovan, M O’Keeffe, A Nolan (0-1 each).

ST JAMES: D O’Donovan; M McCarthy, E Feen, J O’Sullivan; M McCarthy, K O’Leary, J O’Sullivan; P O’Sullivan, J O’Driscoll; A Hayes, J O’Sullivan, K O’Brien; F Hayes, M Evans, A O’Shea.

Subs: S O’Reilly for J O’Sullivan (27), C Hayes for M Evans (50), K O’Donovan for K O’Brien (52), I Evans for F Hayes (59).

ST MICHAEL'S: C Hartnett; R Coleman, J Cashman, T Murphy; S Holland, S Lenighan, D Corkery; I O’Keeffe, F Cronin; M Drommond, M O’Keeffe, A Nolan; R Cotter, E O’Donovan, L Grainger.

Subs: B Holland for F Cronin (40), D Hurley for S Lenighan (40), O Hanley for E O’Donovan (55), C Adams for J Cashman (58, BC).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

READ MORE

Borris-Illeigh claim Tipp SHC crown in hard-fought encounter

More on this topic

Cody goals crucial as Ballyhale blitz gutsy ClonkillCody goals crucial as Ballyhale blitz gutsy Clonkill

Carlow champions catch out Cuala in shock of the weekendCarlow champions catch out Cuala in shock of the weekend

Fairbrother's dramatic injury-time winner for JK BrackensFairbrother's dramatic injury-time winner for JK Brackens

The famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary titleThe famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary title


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Energia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 minsEnergia All-Ireland League weekend round-up: Cork Con come good in last 10 mins

Wexford Youths retain FAI Women's CupWexford Youths retain FAI Women's Cup

West Ham in need of a reality check after Newcastle defeat – Robert SnodgrassWest Ham in need of a reality check after Newcastle defeat – Robert Snodgrass

Pienaar hails South Africa’s World Cup success as bigger than 24 years agoPienaar hails South Africa’s World Cup success as bigger than 24 years ago


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

Ballet Ireland founder Anne Maher tells Helen O’Callaghan why it is marking its 21st year with a tour of a classic: ‘Swan Lake’The depths of love: Ballet Ireland founder talks 21 years in business and touring Swan Lake

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »