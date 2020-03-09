St Flannan's set for semi-final clash with St Raphael's College in Gort

St Flannan's College, Ennis will make the short trip to Gort for their All-Ireland post-primary senior hurling semi-final on Monday, March 16.

The Harty Cup winners, who are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2006, meet Connacht champions St Raphael's College, Loughrea at Gort GAA Grounds (2.30pm).

St Raphael's was the last Galway school to lift the Croke Cup, all of 25 years ago. They last contested the All-Ireland final in 2004.

Presentation Athenry, who were beaten by St Raphael's in the recent Connacht decider, play Coláiste Eoin Stillorgan in the second of the All-Ireland semi-finals, also on Monday, March 16, at O'Connor Park, Tullamore (1pm).

The Athenry college, who battled past CBC Cork in last Friday's quarter-final, are looking to make it three All-Ireland final appearances on the bounce.