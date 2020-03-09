News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

St Flannan's set for semi-final clash with St Raphael's College in Gort

St Flannan's set for semi-final clash with St Raphael's College in Gort
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, March 09, 2020 - 12:57 PM

St Flannan's College, Ennis will make the short trip to Gort for their All-Ireland post-primary senior hurling semi-final on Monday, March 16.

The Harty Cup winners, who are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2006, meet Connacht champions St Raphael's College, Loughrea at Gort GAA Grounds (2.30pm).

St Raphael's was the last Galway school to lift the Croke Cup, all of 25 years ago. They last contested the All-Ireland final in 2004.

Presentation Athenry, who were beaten by St Raphael's in the recent Connacht decider, play Coláiste Eoin Stillorgan in the second of the All-Ireland semi-finals, also on Monday, March 16, at O'Connor Park, Tullamore (1pm).

The Athenry college, who battled past CBC Cork in last Friday's quarter-final, are looking to make it three All-Ireland final appearances on the bounce.

GAAhurling

More in this Section

Tyrrell Hatton wins first PGA Tour title as Rory McIlroy fadesTyrrell Hatton wins first PGA Tour title as Rory McIlroy fades

Real Madrid spurn chance to go top after shock defeat at Real BetisReal Madrid spurn chance to go top after shock defeat at Real Betis

Jack Anderson: Hurling shares India’s approach to traffic laws: Don’t mind the rulesJack Anderson: Hurling shares India’s approach to traffic laws: Don’t mind the rules

James Milner believes Liverpool’s remarkable season has been taken for grantedJames Milner believes Liverpool’s remarkable season has been taken for granted


Lifestyle

He says that he doesn’t want to lie about his feelings. He doesn’t pay compliments but I wonder is this normal? Is saying he loves me that important? (In reality he does but isn’t sure what love is.) We are in our late 40s, but he won’t commit to a future. I can understand why, but is it OK to live like this?Dear Louise: My partner of five years doesn't love me but we still live together

The well-publicised deer cull in Killarney National Park could boost calls for similar action against grey seals which, fishermen claim, are now out of control because of population growth and are damaging livelihoods.Seals part of Blaskets heritage and must be protected

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »