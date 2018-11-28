St Flannan's seal Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter-final spot with six-goal showing

St Flannan's 6-12 High School Clonmel 1-8

By John Keogh

St Flannan's are into the quarter finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri after a comprehensive 6-12 to 1-8 victory over High School Clonmel in Cappamore.

The Ennis school did most of the damage inside the first 16 minutes by scoring four goals despite playing into a gale.

Darren O’Brien, Kevin Keane, Tony Butler and Phillip Talty all raised green flags for a dominant Flannan's outfit during that period.

There was no real hope of a comeback for Clonmel after that and although they made a better fist of things after the break, the result was never in doubt.

Following the game, St Flannan's manager and Clare inter county star, Gary Brennan, said that he was pleased to reach the knockout stages of the competition but admitted that his side still have a lot of work to do.

“I’m pleased to get the win and get ourselves into the quarter final. That was our target at the start and that’s done. We got a good start but there was a lot of sloppy things as well as the game went on.

“We have been here before. The tests only get bigger, tougher and more examining. We took a fair hiding in the quarter final last year so. The standard goes up and up with every round. We will have a lot of work to do to get ready for that.”

O’Brien gave Flannan’s the perfect start in the opening minute with their first goal that was soon followed up by two well taken Talty points.

Flannan's didn’t ease off the pace in the with another point from Diarmuid Cahill, before Keane got the first of his two goals - a palmed effort after Mark McInerney’s shot dropped short.

Then came Tony Butler’s powerful finish from an acute angle and when Talty bagged Flannan's fourth of the afternoon, the writing was on the wall for Clonmel.

However, their heads never dropped and points from Kyle Cuddy, Aaron Kinsella and Billy O’Connor were the immediate response to the flurry of goals.

Flannan's were carrying a real danger all the way through and full forward Keane’s second goal of the game handed them a 5-5 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

Billy Murphy found the net for Clonmel soon after the restart but Flannan's responded with the next six scores, including Cahill’s goal.

Clonmel finished the game strongly with two Conor Deely points and a fine effort from Joe Lyons but it was Flannan's that will be in the knockout stages after a well-deserved win.

Scorers: St Flannans: K Keane 2-1, P Talty 1-3, D Cahill 1-1, E McMahon 0-4 (3f, 1 ’45), D O’Brien and T Butler 1-0 each, M McInerney 0-2 (1f), J Finucane 0-1.

Scorers: Clonmel: B Murphy 1-0, K Cuddy 0-3 (3f), C Deely 0-2, B O’Connor, A Kinsella and J Lyons 0-1 each.

St Flannans: N O’Donohue; M Reidy, D Healy, M Doherty; C Reidy, G Collins, T Butler; E McMahon, J Finucane; C McDonagh, D Cahill, D O’Brien; M McInerney, K Keane, P Talty.

Subs: C Hegarty for Butler (46), D O’Callaghan for M Reidy (52), G D’Auria for C Reidy (53), J Collins for Cahill (56), J Joyce for Talty (59), K O’Connor for McInerney (60)

Clonmel: A Quigley; C Neville, S O’Connor, C Anderson; P O’Loughlin, J Madigan, D Ahearne; B Owens, K Cuddy; B Murphy, C Deely, J Lyons; E Dunphy, A Kinsella, B O’Connor.

Subs: D Brannigan for Quigley (18), M McGrath for Anderson (25), M O’Connor for Dunphy (42), D O’Keeffe for B O’Connor (48), B Kehoe for Kinsella (54).

Ref: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Feohanagh – Castlemahon)