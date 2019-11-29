News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
St Flannan’s clinch Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final after extraordinary 15-goal game against Skibbereen

By Therese O’Callaghan
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 03:08 PM

St Flannan’s College Ennis 11-14 - 4-7 Skibbereen Community School

An extraordinary game in Mallow today with St Flannan’s amazing goal-scoring spree comfortably ensuring their place in the quarter-final of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

The Clare side claimed the last remaining spot following this clinical display.

It is rare to see 15 goals scored in one match, and it was tough on a young Skibbereen team whose 4-7 would win most football games. But there was no stopping a more experienced St Flannan’s who have now finished second in three-team Group C, runners-up to St Francis College, Rochestown.

A great achievement for the Ennis school as they have also qualified for the knockout stage of the Harty Cup, and with a number of dual players, they have a lot to look forward to.

Mark McInerney and Killian O’Connor both bagged hat-tricks while Diarmuid Cahill notched 4-6 and Eoghan Talty raised a green flag as well.

It was 1-4 to 1-2 after quarter of an hour, but St Flannan’s piled on the scores to lead 4-9 to 1-4 at the interval.

St Flannan’s added three quickfire goals after the restart before Robbie Minihane’s scored his second goal from the penalty spot for Skibbereen.

Niall Daly and Luke Connolly added goals for Skibbereen. However, there was no let-up from St Flannan’s.

Ronan McCarthy: Tier 2 threat raises stakes for Cork

Scorers for St Flannan’s: D Cahill (4-6), M McInerney (3-4, 0-2 frees), K O’Connor (3-0), E Talty (1-0), C Galvin, C Hegarty, J Collins and M Reidy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: R Minihane (2-0 pen), M Sheehy (0-4, 0-2 frees), L Connolly and N Daly (1-0 each), D Daly (0-2, 0-1 free), A O’Driscoll (0-1).

St Flannan’s: N O’Donohue (Éire Óg); D Cunningham (Clooney Quin), G D’Auria (Éire Óg), G Hanrahan (Corofin); C Reidy (Clondegad), M Reidy (Shannon Gaels), J Collins (Éire Óg); O O’Donnell (Crusheen), N Walsh (The Banner); D Nagle (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), D Cahill (Corofin), C Hegarty (Ennistymon); C Galvin (Clarecastle), K O’Connor (Corofin), M McInerney (Éire Óg).

Subs: C Kearney (Ennistymon) for M McInerney, E Talty (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) for D Nagle, E Guilfoyle (Clooney Quin) for C Hegarty, D Healy (Clarecastle) for G D’Auria (all 34), D O’Callaghan (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) for G Hanrahan (39), B Longe (Ballyea) for J Collins (44).

Skibbereen CS: R Courtney (Castlehaven); T Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), A O’Regan (O’Donovan Rossa), S Bohane (Castlehaven); A O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers), O Lucey (O’Donovan Rossa), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven); R Minihane (Castlehaven), D Daly (O’Donovan Rossa); C Hegarty (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), G Foley (Castlehaven), D Murray (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); L Connolly (O’Donovan Rossa), M Sheehy (I Rovers), J Murphy (Clann na nGael).

Subs: N Daly (Ilen Rovers) for D Murray (29), E Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for J Murphy (42), L O’Mahony (Castlehaven) for C Hegarty (46), S Carey (Ilen Rovers) for T Keating (47).

Referee: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick).

