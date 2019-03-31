St Finbarr’s consolidate top spot while Carbery Rangers defeat Nemos

County champions St Finbarr’s consolidated top spot in the Rochestown Park Hotel Division 1 football league following another impressive display.

The Barr’s ran out convincing winners at home to Cill na Martra and moved clear of the chasing pack ahead of their senior championship meeting with Clyda Rovers.

Eoin McCreevey and Ger O’Neill were amongst the goals in a 3-15 to 1-8 triumph.

In the same division, Carbery Rangers defeated west Cork neighbours O’Donovan Rossa 1-16 to 2-8 and joined Nemo Rangers, Clonakilty and Valley Rovers in joint-fourth place.

Brian Shanahan (1-3), John Hayes (0-5) and Darragh Hayes (0-4) provided the bulk of Rangers’ scores.

Despite the loss, Rossa’s had the consolation of seeing their U21 squad claim the West Cork U21 ‘A’ football title at the expense of Dohenys.

READ MORE Hammersley sparkles as Tipp champs too strong for Cashel

A late goal copper fastened a 1-9 to 0-10 O’Donovan Rossa victory with Dylan Hourihane contributing the majority of his winning side’s scores.

Castlehaven and Fermoy will clash in the Cork SFC first round and the former maintained their Division 2 promotion push with a facile victory.

The west Cork club racked up 6-24 in dispatching Aghabullogue with Patrick Bohane scoring 2-2.

Conor Nolan (0-8), Cathal Maguire (1-6), Sean Cahalane (2-1) and Kevin O’Donovan (1-1) gave manager Mike O’Brien food for thought ahead of Castlehaven’s championship opener.

Fermoy remain top of the Division 2 standings despite a weekend Éire Óg overcame Carrigaline and Kanturk edged Macroom by a goal.

1-2 from Kryle Holland and 1-1 from Lorcán McLoughlin helped cement Kanturk’s second league victory.

Michael Quirke (goal), James Loughrey and Cian O’Riordan featured on the scoreboard in Mallow’s 1-13 to 0-7 defeat of Newcestown.

A busy weekend in the Red FM Hurling Leagues saw Bride Rovers move within touching distance of Division 1 leaders Na Piarsaigh thanks to a 1-18 to 2-8 victory over Ballinhassig.

Jason Pratt netted the Rathcormac club’s goal in a game Barry Johnson floated over eight points.

Additional Paddy O’Flynn, Brian Roche, Michael Collins and Daniel Dooley scores earned Bride a third league win.

In the same division, Killeagh proved too strong for Ballymartle and scored four goals en route to cementing their first win.

Erins Own edged Ballyhea 0-17 to 0-15 to move out of the bottom half of the table.

Courcey Rovers had four points to spare in their Division 2 Hurling League win at home Cloyne.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of high fielding from former Cork minor Jack Murphy propelled Éire Óg to a 3-12 to 1-14 win over Ballincollig the U21 A mid-Cork final at Coachford.