News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

St. Colman's to face Ardscoil Rís in Dean Ryan final after win over Midleton CBS

St. Colman's to face Ardscoil Rís in Dean Ryan final after win over Midleton CBS
By Therese O’Callaghan
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 04:10 PM

St Colman’s produced a great performance in Ballincollig to qualify for the Dean Ryan (U16.5 A hurling) final against Ardscoil Rís. Ahead 0-13 to 0-8 at the interval, the Fermoy school piled on the pressure in the second half.

Ben Nodwell’s goal five minutes after the restart helped them pull away, and they followed up with another goal from Michael O’Driscoll at the three-quarter mark.

Jack Leahy registered seven of the Midleton CBS tally.

Scorers for St Colman’s: B Nodwell (1-4, 0-2 frees), D Roche (0-8, 0-3 frees), B Nyhan (0-5, 0-1 free), M O’Driscoll (1-1), E Cashman (0-3), C Tobin (0-2), B Lehane, S O’Donoghue and R O’Riordan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy (0-7, 0-6 frees), D Healy (0-2), B Saunderson (0-1 free).

St Colman’s College: C McCarthy (Castlelyons); L Carey (Kilworth), C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers), D Barry (Bride Rovers); K Wallace (St Catherine’s), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), C Fitzpatrick (Fermoy); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), D Roche (Ballyhooly), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill); E Cashman (Bride Rovers), B Nodwell (Sarsfields, Capt), B Lehane (Watergrasshill).

Subs: R O’Riordan (Kilworth) for C Tobin (50), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s) for B Nodwell (52), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s) for D Roche (56), I O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill) for E Cashman (58).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); T Wilk (Cobh), C Smyth (Midleton), A Rooney (Carrigtwohill); L Greig (Kiltha Óg), G Walsh Wallace (Killeagh), D Codd (Midleton); J Ahern (Kiltha Óg), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill); J Leahy (Kiltha Óg), D Joseph (Carrigtwohill, Capt), D McCarthy (Midleton); T Roche (Midleton), D Healy (Lisgoold), T Savage (Lisgoold).

Subs: M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s) for D Codd (21), C Leahy (Killeagh) for T Savage (half-time), N Corcoran (Midleton) for T Roche (40), L Scriven (Carrigtwohill) for D Murnane (49).

Referee: Teddy O’Donovan (Douglas).

More on this topic

Roscommon to back proposed second-tier football championship at congress Roscommon to back proposed second-tier football championship at congress

Carlow, Laois, and Longford to oppose tier-two planCarlow, Laois, and Longford to oppose tier-two plan

GAA set to cage ‘maor foirne’?GAA set to cage ‘maor foirne’?

DJ Carey confirmed as selector in Kilkenny set-up for Brian Cody's 22nd year in chargeDJ Carey confirmed as selector in Kilkenny set-up for Brian Cody's 22nd year in charge


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Boxer Patrick Day dies of head injuries sustained in fightBoxer Patrick Day dies of head injuries sustained in fight

Schmidt backs O’Mahony to deliver under pressure of World Cup quarter-finalSchmidt backs O’Mahony to deliver under pressure of World Cup quarter-final

#RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats#RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats

England drop Ford, name Farrell at fly-half for Australia quarter-finalEngland drop Ford, name Farrell at fly-half for Australia quarter-final


Lifestyle

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

Ladysbridge and District Flower and Garden Club will meet on Monday at 8pm in Garryvoe Hotel.Gardening Notes: Your one-stop guide to the week's events

Don’t forget to lavish roses with the attention they deserve this winter, urges Hannah StephensonDon’t forget to lavish roses with the attention they deserve this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »