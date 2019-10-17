St. Colman's to face Ardscoil Rís in Dean Ryan final after win over Midleton CBS

St Colman’s produced a great performance in Ballincollig to qualify for the Dean Ryan (U16.5 A hurling) final against Ardscoil Rís. Ahead 0-13 to 0-8 at the interval, the Fermoy school piled on the pressure in the second half.

Ben Nodwell’s goal five minutes after the restart helped them pull away, and they followed up with another goal from Michael O’Driscoll at the three-quarter mark.

Jack Leahy registered seven of the Midleton CBS tally.

Scorers for St Colman’s: B Nodwell (1-4, 0-2 frees), D Roche (0-8, 0-3 frees), B Nyhan (0-5, 0-1 free), M O’Driscoll (1-1), E Cashman (0-3), C Tobin (0-2), B Lehane, S O’Donoghue and R O’Riordan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy (0-7, 0-6 frees), D Healy (0-2), B Saunderson (0-1 free).

St Colman’s College: C McCarthy (Castlelyons); L Carey (Kilworth), C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers), D Barry (Bride Rovers); K Wallace (St Catherine’s), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), C Fitzpatrick (Fermoy); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), D Roche (Ballyhooly), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill); E Cashman (Bride Rovers), B Nodwell (Sarsfields, Capt), B Lehane (Watergrasshill).

Subs: R O’Riordan (Kilworth) for C Tobin (50), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s) for B Nodwell (52), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s) for D Roche (56), I O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill) for E Cashman (58).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); T Wilk (Cobh), C Smyth (Midleton), A Rooney (Carrigtwohill); L Greig (Kiltha Óg), G Walsh Wallace (Killeagh), D Codd (Midleton); J Ahern (Kiltha Óg), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill); J Leahy (Kiltha Óg), D Joseph (Carrigtwohill, Capt), D McCarthy (Midleton); T Roche (Midleton), D Healy (Lisgoold), T Savage (Lisgoold).

Subs: M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s) for D Codd (21), C Leahy (Killeagh) for T Savage (half-time), N Corcoran (Midleton) for T Roche (40), L Scriven (Carrigtwohill) for D Murnane (49).

Referee: Teddy O’Donovan (Douglas).