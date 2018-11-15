St Colman’s College earn hard-fought victory in Harty Cup second round

Therese O’Callaghan

St Colman’s College Fermoy 1-12 - 0-9 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh

St Colman’s College Fermoy backed up their opening day Dr Harty Cup triumph against Nenagh CBS with a hard-fought victory over fellow Cork school Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh in Rathcormac today.

In difficult conditions, scores were hard come by, but they managed to pull away from their opponents in the second half.

With two wins out of two, the north Cork side sit top of Group A. Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh have lost both games, however, with the Tipperary team and defending champions Ardscoil Rís on two points, it will come down to next week’s final rounds to determine who will progress from this group.

St Colman’s were the happier team at half-time. After a ding-dong opening 30 minutes, after which they fell behind at one stage, they led by 1-6 to 0-6.

They hit three unanswered points in the first quarter. James Kearney knocked over the first while David Lardner scored two of his overall 0-6 tally.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh, opting to play corner forward Ronan Ó Murchú in a roving role, settled and within a four-minute spell they had taken the lead through points from Dale Ó Teimhneáin, Daire Ó Conaire (2) and Shane Ó Riagáin.

Then, a peach of a pass from Brian Roche to the in-running David Morrison resulted in the only goal of the game.

Watched by a fine crowd, a major was always going to be significant. And when David Lardner landed a point from play, the pendulum had swung in Fermoy’s favour, 1-4 to 0-4.

With five minutes to go to half-time, Eoin Carey and Roche swapped points with Ó Riagáin and Ó Conaire. The gap of three points remaining.

The momentum stayed with St Colman’s when David Lardner converted a free. With the same player splitting the posts twice more from placed balls – to two from Ó Riagáin – they held a 1-9 to 0-8 advantage midway through the second half.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh stayed within touching distance but their radar was off. A brace from Carey pushed the lead to six. Ó Conaire converted from a free, but it was full-forward Brian Roche who had the last say.

Scorers for St Colman’s: D Lardner (0-6, 0-4 frees), D Morrison (1-0), E Carey (0-3, 0-1 65), B Roche (0-2), J Kearney (0-1).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire: D Ó Conaire (0-2 frees, 0-1 65) and S Ó Riagáin (0-2 frees) (0-4 each), D Ó Teimhneáin (0-1).

St Colman’s College: B Hogan (Bride Rovers); L Ahearne (Fermoy), J Scannell (Fermoy), C O’Brien (St Catherine’s); G Lardner (Fermoy), E Roche (Bride Rovers, Joint Capt), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill); E Carey (Kilworth), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); J Molloy (Fermoy), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), D Lardner (Fermoy); D Morrison (Castlelyons), B Roche (Bride Rovers, Joint Capt), J Kearney (Castlelyons).

Subs: L Doocey (Castlelyons) for P O’Flynn (40), P O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for J Molloy (44), C Barry (Bride Rovers) for D Morrison (50), J Mannix (Bride Rovers) for D O’Leary (55), C Ryan (Bride Rovers) for J Kearney (59).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire: L Donnabháin (Na Piarsaigh); A Ó Murchú (Whitechurch), L Ó Riain (Inniscarra), D Ó Cionnaith (Na Piarsaigh); S Ó Brádaigh (Na Piarsaigh); D Ó Conaire (Na Piarsiagh, Capt), C Ó Siocháin (Na Piarsaigh); L Ó hArgáin (Glen Rovers), C Ó Muimhneacháin (Na Piarsaigh);C Ó Luanaigh (Sarsfields), D Ó Liatháin (Na Piarsaigh), L Ó Murchú (Na Piarsaigh); D Ó Teimhneáin (Glen Rovers), S Ó Riagáin (Watergrasshill), R Ó Murchú (Whitechurch).

Subs: R Ó Longáin (Glen Rovers) for C Ó Luanaigh (45).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Cork).