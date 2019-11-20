St Brendan's secure sixth O’Sullivan Cup title of the decade

Kerry Post-Primary Senior A Schools Final

St Brendan's College Killarney 3-18 - 1-12 Intermediate School Killorglin

St Brendan's College Killarney repeated their Corn Uí Mhuirí success of just seven days earlier with a 12-point victory over Intermediate School Killorglin in Fitzgerald Stadium to give them their sixth O’Sullivan Cup title in Kerry this decade after winning ‘five-in-a-row’ between the years 2013 and 2017.

Emmet O’Shea and William Shine goals gave them a lead of 2-9 to 1-3 at half-time as Eoghan Hassett (1-4 in total) scored ISK’s goal in the 18th minute.

The Mid-Kerry school did threaten a comeback late on, trailing by six points with seven minutes left, but Ryan O’Grady’s 54th-minute goal ended the game as a contest.

O’Shea (1-5), O’Grady (1-4), Shine (1-3), and Dylan O’Callaghan (0-4) accounted for 3-16 in The Sem’s comfortable win.

Scorers for St Brendan's: E O’Shea (1-5, 2f), R O’Grady (1-4, 2f), W Shine (1-3), D O’Callaghan (0-4), J Kerins & R Doyle (0-1 each)

Scorers for ISK: E Hassett (1-4, 2f), M Leslie (0-3, 3f), G Hassett (2f) and D McGillicuddy (0-2 each) and R Murphy (0-1)

St Brendan's College: E Moynihan (Glenflesk); C O’Leary (Killarney Legion), M Cooper (Dr Crokes), N O’Shea (Dr Crokes); R Doyle (Fossa), T Sparling (Dr Crokes), E Looney (Dr Crokes); E O’Sullivan (Legion), M Lenihan (Dr Crokes); J Kerins (Dr Crokes), R O’Grady (Legion), T Doyle (Dr Crokes); W Shine (Legion), D O’Callaghan (Firies), E O’Shea (Fossa)

Subs: C Ryan (Listry) for O’Leary (h/t), P Looney (Dr Crokes) for T Doyle (40), I Buckley (Dr Crokes) for Kerins (49), T Houlihan (Rathmore) for E Looney (51), E Benson (Legion) for O’Callaghan (57) and F Houlihan (Rathmore) for R Doyle (59).

Intermediate School Killorglin: J McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar); S Cleary (Laune Rangers), E Coffey (Beaufort), Niall Carey (Beaufort); C Moriarty (Laune Rangers), K O’Sullivan (Cromane), I Crowley (Glenflesk); S O’Brien (Beaufort), E Clifford (Laune Rangers); R Murphy (Listry), M Leslie (Laune Rangers), D McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar); K Dennehy (Beaufort), G Hassett (Laune Rangers), E Hassett (Laune Rangers)

Subs: D Blennerhassett (Cromane) for Carey (38), M Reenstierna (Laune Rangers) for Leslie (43), C Spillane (Milltown/Castlemaine) for Dennehy (56), E Healy (Cromane) for Crowley (57) and M O’Donnell (Laune Rangers) for Moriarty (59)

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)