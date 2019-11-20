News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
St Brendan's secure sixth O’Sullivan Cup title of the decade

St Brendan's College Killarney celebrate after winning the O'Sullivan Cup final against ISK, Killorglin at the Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.
By Mortimer Murphy
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 05:34 PM

Kerry Post-Primary Senior A Schools Final

St Brendan's College Killarney 3-18 - 1-12 Intermediate School Killorglin

St Brendan's College Killarney repeated their Corn Uí Mhuirí success of just seven days earlier with a 12-point victory over Intermediate School Killorglin in Fitzgerald Stadium to give them their sixth O’Sullivan Cup title in Kerry this decade after winning ‘five-in-a-row’ between the years 2013 and 2017.

Emmet O’Shea and William Shine goals gave them a lead of 2-9 to 1-3 at half-time as Eoghan Hassett (1-4 in total) scored ISK’s goal in the 18th minute.

The Mid-Kerry school did threaten a comeback late on, trailing by six points with seven minutes left, but Ryan O’Grady’s 54th-minute goal ended the game as a contest.

O’Shea (1-5), O’Grady (1-4), Shine (1-3), and Dylan O’Callaghan (0-4) accounted for 3-16 in The Sem’s comfortable win.

Scorers for St Brendan's: E O’Shea (1-5, 2f), R O’Grady (1-4, 2f), W Shine (1-3), D O’Callaghan (0-4), J Kerins & R Doyle (0-1 each)

Scorers for ISK: E Hassett (1-4, 2f), M Leslie (0-3, 3f), G Hassett (2f) and D McGillicuddy (0-2 each) and R Murphy (0-1)

St Brendan's College: E Moynihan (Glenflesk); C O’Leary (Killarney Legion), M Cooper (Dr Crokes), N O’Shea (Dr Crokes); R Doyle (Fossa), T Sparling (Dr Crokes), E Looney (Dr Crokes); E O’Sullivan (Legion), M Lenihan (Dr Crokes); J Kerins (Dr Crokes), R O’Grady (Legion), T Doyle (Dr Crokes); W Shine (Legion), D O’Callaghan (Firies), E O’Shea (Fossa)

Subs: C Ryan (Listry) for O’Leary (h/t), P Looney (Dr Crokes) for T Doyle (40), I Buckley (Dr Crokes) for Kerins (49), T Houlihan (Rathmore) for E Looney (51), E Benson (Legion) for O’Callaghan (57) and F Houlihan (Rathmore) for R Doyle (59).

Intermediate School Killorglin: J McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar); S Cleary (Laune Rangers), E Coffey (Beaufort), Niall Carey (Beaufort); C Moriarty (Laune Rangers), K O’Sullivan (Cromane), I Crowley (Glenflesk); S O’Brien (Beaufort), E Clifford (Laune Rangers); R Murphy (Listry), M Leslie (Laune Rangers), D McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar); K Dennehy (Beaufort), G Hassett (Laune Rangers), E Hassett (Laune Rangers)

Subs: D Blennerhassett (Cromane) for Carey (38), M Reenstierna (Laune Rangers) for Leslie (43), C Spillane (Milltown/Castlemaine) for Dennehy (56), E Healy (Cromane) for Crowley (57) and M O’Donnell (Laune Rangers) for Moriarty (59)

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)

TOPIC: Kerry GAA

