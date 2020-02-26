St Brendans’ final triumph foils Tralee clean sweep

Munster Colleges Frewen Cup (U16 ½) AFC final

St Brendan’s College 1-14 - 2-7 Tralee CBS

St Brendan’s College got some compensation for their senior side’s loss in the Corn Uí Mhuirí decider last Saturday by defeating Tralee CBS in Wednesday’s Frewen Cup final at Austin Stack Park.

The match marked the third meeting of the schools in a Munster A Post-Primary football final this season, as Tralee CBS had won the Brother Taft Cup (U15) decider back in November.

The Sem made brilliant use of the breeze in the first period, registering eight unanswered points after Gary Randles and the Green’s Josh Lynch had exchanged opening goals. The Killarney School led by 1-11 to 1-2 at the break.

The Green wasted numerous chances while playing with the breeze in the second period but a 49th goal from Maurice O’Connell gave them hope of a comeback at 1-11 to 2-4. Cian Foley ended St Brendan’s long wait for a score in the 51st minute, however, as substitute Jamie Alade and Cian McMahon (scorer of five points on the day) wrapped up their four-point win.

It was the Sem’s third time winning the competition since 2015.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: C McMahon (0-5, 2f), L Randles (1-1), C Foley (0-3), H Byrne, D Fleming, K O’Sullivan, J Alade and J Clifford (f) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Tralee CBS: C Horan (0-4, 3f), J Lynch & T O’Donnell (1-0 each), M O’Connell (0-2) and A Heinrich (0-1, ‘45’)

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE: A O’Sullivan; C Doyle, D O’Callaghan, P Cosgrave; H Byrne, R Colleran, D Fleming; E O’Neill, K O’Sullivan; C Keating, C Foley, L Randles; J Clifford, C McMahon, A O’Neill.

Subs: M Moriarty for C Keating (27), J Alade (0-1) for A O’Neill (46) and C Lynch for C Doyle (50)

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter; C White, L Óg Kingston, TJ Heaphy; D Sweeney, R O’Connell, R Pearse; A Heinrich, C Horan; B Hanafin, M O’Connell, T O’Donnell; D Sayers, J Lynch, D Daly

Subs: E McMahon for R Pearse (22), E Cahill for J Lynch (47), S Pituch for TJ Heaphy (48) and J Daly for B Hanafin (56)

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore)