News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

St Brendans’ final triumph foils Tralee clean sweep

St Brendans’ final triumph foils Tralee clean sweep
By Mortimer Murphy
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 06:34 PM

Munster Colleges Frewen Cup (U16 ½) AFC final

St Brendan’s College 1-14 - 2-7 Tralee CBS

St Brendan’s College got some compensation for their senior side’s loss in the Corn Uí Mhuirí decider last Saturday by defeating Tralee CBS in Wednesday’s Frewen Cup final at Austin Stack Park.

The match marked the third meeting of the schools in a Munster A Post-Primary football final this season, as Tralee CBS had won the Brother Taft Cup (U15) decider back in November.

The Sem made brilliant use of the breeze in the first period, registering eight unanswered points after Gary Randles and the Green’s Josh Lynch had exchanged opening goals. The Killarney School led by 1-11 to 1-2 at the break.

The Green wasted numerous chances while playing with the breeze in the second period but a 49th goal from Maurice O’Connell gave them hope of a comeback at 1-11 to 2-4. Cian Foley ended St Brendan’s long wait for a score in the 51st minute, however, as substitute Jamie Alade and Cian McMahon (scorer of five points on the day) wrapped up their four-point win.

It was the Sem’s third time winning the competition since 2015.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: C McMahon (0-5, 2f), L Randles (1-1), C Foley (0-3), H Byrne, D Fleming, K O’Sullivan, J Alade and J Clifford (f) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Tralee CBS: C Horan (0-4, 3f), J Lynch & T O’Donnell (1-0 each), M O’Connell (0-2) and A Heinrich (0-1, ‘45’)

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE: A O’Sullivan; C Doyle, D O’Callaghan, P Cosgrave; H Byrne, R Colleran, D Fleming; E O’Neill, K O’Sullivan; C Keating, C Foley, L Randles; J Clifford, C McMahon, A O’Neill.

Subs: M Moriarty for C Keating (27), J Alade (0-1) for A O’Neill (46) and C Lynch for C Doyle (50)

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter; C White, L Óg Kingston, TJ Heaphy; D Sweeney, R O’Connell, R Pearse; A Heinrich, C Horan; B Hanafin, M O’Connell, T O’Donnell; D Sayers, J Lynch, D Daly

Subs: E McMahon for R Pearse (22), E Cahill for J Lynch (47), S Pituch for TJ Heaphy (48) and J Daly for B Hanafin (56)

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore)

More on this topic

Kieran Donaghy: Each ball I caught, you could feel the vibrations in the crowdKieran Donaghy: Each ball I caught, you could feel the vibrations in the crowd

Murphy’s refereeing ‘worst I’ve ever seen’, claims BabsMurphy’s refereeing ‘worst I’ve ever seen’, claims Babs

Keith Ricken rails against U20 callsKeith Ricken rails against U20 calls

Mayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry sagaMayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry saga

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

England wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clashEngland wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clash

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry sagaMayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry saga

Keith Ricken rails against U20 callsKeith Ricken rails against U20 calls


Lifestyle

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been revealed. These are the destinations that came out tops.3 emerging destinations to add to your travel wish list – according to TripAdvisor data

Rita de Brún speaks with Sean McKeown, Fota Wildlife Park director and longtime Cork resident.‘You’ve got to make the changes you want to see’, says Fota Wildlife director

Designers and sustainability advocates are taking note of this eco-friendly material.What is milkweed floss and how can it be used in sustainable fashion?

Living with Van the Man, touring with Hendrix, and launching stellar musical careers, Irish music legend Dave Robinson tells Ed Power some of his tales from the industry.Music legend Dave Robinson talks touring with Hendrix, living with Van and launching careers

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »