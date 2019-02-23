St Brendan's and Chorcha Dhuibhne must do it again after Corn Uí Mhuirí final ends level

St Brendan's Killarney 1-9 - 0-12 PS Chorcha Dhuibhne

St Brendan’s and Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne will meet again next Saturday after today’s Corn Uí Mhuirí final finished level.

Behind by 0-5 to 0-2 at the break, St Brendan’s hit stride early in the second period, outscoring their opponents by 1-5 to 0-3 in the 12 minutes after the restart to move into a 1-7 to 0-8 lead. Emmet O’Shea supplied the St Brendan’s goal, with O’Shea and D’Arcy kicking two apiece during this spell of supremacy.

Gary Vaughan St.Brendan's Killarney chased by Sean Og O'Morain, Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in the Corn Ui Mhuiri final in Killarney on Saturday. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne stemmed the tide with three-in-a-row from Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich to go back in front. The Killarney school did manage to once more sneak back into pole position, the final score of this final kicked by Dingle's Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich on 55 minutes. Both sides had chances to nab a winner, but neither could land that crucial score.

St Brendan’s would have been disgusted to have found themselves in arrears at the break given they dominated possession and territory. Gary McGrath’s charges, though, time and again let themselves down with a litany of poor wides and a hesitancy when taking aim at the Dingle posts.

The Killarney school finished the half with six wides. There was also three kicks which were blocked down and another point effort which dropped short.

Up the other end, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne were a picture of efficiency. Steven Ó Conchúir and Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh sniped a pair apiece, with goalkeeper Deividas Uosis coming forward to convert a free. The Dingle shot-stopper, when called upon to kick a second free on 29 minutes, was off target, their first wide of the game.

St Brendan's economy in front of goal improved sufficiently in the second period to haul themselves back into contention.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: D Ó Geibheannaigh (0-4, 0-1 free); R Ó Beaglaoich (0-2 frees), C Ó Beaglaoich, S Ó Conchúir (0-2 each); D Uosis (0-1 free), S Óg Ó Moráin (0-1 each)

Scorers for St Brendan’s College: Killarney: E O’Shea (1-4, 0-2 frees); P O’Shea, P D’Arcy (0-2 each); M Lenihan (0-1).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: D Uosis (Daingean Uí Chúis); C Ó Flannúra (Daingean Uí Chúis), T Ó Dubháin (Daingean Uí Chúis), S Ó Loingsigh (An Ghaeltacht); P Ó Cathalláin (An Ghaeltacht), G Ó Leidhinn (Abhainn an Scáil), S Óg Ó Moráin (Daingean Uí Chúis); J Aghas (Abhainn an Scáil), C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); S Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht), Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Abhainn an Scáil), Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis); D Ó Geibheannaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis), C Ó Failbhe (Abhainn an Scáil), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C Ó Catháin (Daingean Uí Chúis) for Ó Cathalláin (46)

St Brendan’s College: Killarney: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); P O’Sullivan (Legion), G Vaughan (Spa), M Cooper (Dr Crokes); K O’Donoghue (Legion), T Sparling (Dr Crokes), E Smith (Legion); M Lenihan (Dr Crokes), D Lyne (Legion); E Finnan (Glenflesk), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), E O’Sullivan (Legion); R O’Grady (Legion), E O’Shea (Fossa), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk)

Subs: E Looney (Dr Crokes) for Sparling (20 mins); D Donoghue (Firies) for O’Grady (HT); N O’Shea (Dr Crokes) for Finnan (50); H Potts (Dr Crokes) for Smith (60); D Flemming (Glenflesk) for Donoghue (60).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).