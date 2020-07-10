Spicy club GAA clashes to be served up live on TG4

On the mountain top: Chris O'Donovan of Carbery Rangers celebrates after scoring his side's first goal en route to their 2016 Cork SFC final success over Ballincollig. The Rosscarbery men kick off this year's Premier Cork SFC with a tasty derby against Castlehaven, and it will be live on TG4. Picture: Eóin Noonan, Sportsfile

It may not be summer GAA as we know it, but nostalgia only takes you so far. Hence the additional spice to TG4’s confirmation today of their live tv schedule for club championship games across the country over the next couple of months.

The first live GAA game since March will air next Friday with TG4 coverage of the Wexford SHC clash between old rivals St. Martin’s and Oulart-The Ballagh. On Sunday week, July 19, there is another heavyweight clash when Ballyboden St. Enda’s and Kilmacud Croke face off in a repeat of the 2018 Dublin county final. And on Sunday July 26, TG4 will screen live the spicy west Cork SFC derby between Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven from Clonakilty at 2.30pm

RTE's club championship coverage will kick off on the first weekend of August.

The line-up of games for the first few weeks is as follows:

Friday July 17: Wexford SHC: St Martins v Oulart The Ballagh (Throw-in 7.30pm); Sunday July 19: Dublin SHC: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Endas (Throw-in 3pm); Friday July 24: Limerick SHC: Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh (Throw in at 7.30pm); Sunday July 26: Cork Premier SFC: Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers (Throw in at 2.30pm), Deferred match: Brooks Galway SHC: Sarsfields v Portumna, Athenry; Friday July 31: Down SFC: Kilcoo v Mayobridge (Throw in at 7.30pm); Sunday August 2: Galway SFC: Corofin v Oughterard (Throw in at 2.30pm); Deferred match: Meath SFC: Simonstown Gales v Skryne, Navan.