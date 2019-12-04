News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Spending on Cork senior ladies football team up almost €30k in 2019

Spending on Cork senior ladies football team up almost €30k in 2019
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 10:19 AM

The cost of preparing the Cork senior ladies football team in 2019 came to €111k, a 37% increase on the previous year’s figure.

Despite the county failing to reach this year’s All-Ireland final, as they had done in 2018, there was a year-on-year increase of almost 30k in the cost of readying Ephie Fitzgerald’s team.

The accounts presented to Monday evening’s Cork LGFA convention show that expenditure on the county’s flagship team reached €110,995, significantly up on the 2018 total of €81,142.

The cost of preparing all Cork teams in 2019 - from senior down to U14 - was €158k, a rise of 40k on the previous year.

There was a separate spend of €17,630 under the heading ‘medical/physio’ in 2019. There is no comparative figure for 2018.

Cork’s 2019 spend still pales in comparison to the money being pumped into the men’s game.

Leitrim’s team expenses for 2018 came in at €298k, the smallest total of all 32 counties last year, and yet the Connacht county’s outlay on their flagship sides is still almost double that of the Cork ladies football board.

The notable hike in Cork’s senior team expenses contributed to overall expenditure jumping by nearly €100k in the past 12 months.

READ MORE

Brian Hurley: ‘I love football, I love Cork, no matter if they are going good or bad’

The Cork ladies football board recorded a deficit of €8,382 for the year ending October 31, 2019.

Income for the year totalled €354,414, a significant improvement on the 2018 figure of €299k, but this was offset by increased expenditure, which rose from €267k to €362k.

At Monday’s convention, Neilus Carroll defeated Tom Scally by 40 votes to 39 to succeed Robbie Smyth as chairman.

Outgoing secretary Marian Crowley is the new board treasurer, while Kieran Keane, who preceded Crowley as secretary, comes back into the role for a second term.

Outgoing Cork LGFA development officer Eamonn O’Connor, in his report to convention, lamented that there are still club mentors for whom “winning is far more important than the participation and inclusiveness of all of our players in team squads and selections.”

O’Connor added: “There are some coaches and mentors of teams more interested in developing their own portfolio than that of the young lady players they mentor and coach.

"This comment may seem harsh to the genuine coaches out there, but I am very sad to say it is a realistic situation.

It is most demoralising and unfair treatment of our young players to be treated differently, especially at the development stages of their footballing career.

“We need to keep all of our young players, so as we approach 20/20 for equality for our ladies in sport, let us all make a 20/20 resolution: Don’t lose more young ladies from our games because of the lack of understanding of their coaches and mentors who see winning as success.

“The ‘having to win’ attitude serves no good for our children going forward."

Fixtures secretary Ken Whelan highlighted a shortage of referees.

“The number of referees on the panel is reducing each year. On a few occasions this year, we were close to postponing championship matches due to the shortage of referees.

"In some divisions, games were cancelled due to the lack of referees.”

READ MORE

Concentration of players from East Kerry 'a concern' for inter-county team, says Kerry GAA secretary

More on this topic

Brian Hurley: ‘I love football, I love Cork, no matter if they are going good or bad’Brian Hurley: ‘I love football, I love Cork, no matter if they are going good or bad’

Douglas chair and secretary to contest bansDouglas chair and secretary to contest bans

Luke Connolly: Nemo Rangers found ‘complete performance’Luke Connolly: Nemo Rangers found ‘complete performance’

Cash-strapped Cork conjuring ways of wooing back the fansCash-strapped Cork conjuring ways of wooing back the fans

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Saudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for JoshuaSaudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for Joshua

O’Donovan and Collins win cracking deciderO’Donovan and Collins win cracking decider

Dublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest giftDublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest gift

'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »