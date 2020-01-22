News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Slick UCC put the squeeze on Cork IT

Dylan O'Connor, Cork IT, Brian Lynch, Conor Crowley, Sean Desmond and Eoin Fitzgerald UCC. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
By Therese O’Callaghan
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 10:39 PM

Cork IT 0-5 - 2-20 UCC

UCC eased past Cork IT in the first round of the Freshers A football championship at Cork IT last night.

A one-sided affair, but a hugely impressive victory for UCC who set out their stall from the off with the unstoppable Rian Quigley finding the net in the second minute. The Moyle Rovers attacker finished with 2-5, with all but one point from play.

Defensively the winners were excellent too, only allowing Cork IT a single flag from open play over the hour and this came from Dylan O’Connor.

UCC led 1-10 to 0-3 at the interval, and the gap could have been greater only for a point-blank save by Cian Ryan from Fionn Herlihy that was tipped over the bar.

And it didn’t get any better for the hosts in the second half. Kieran Twomey notched all four points from frees while at the other end the visitor’s potent forward line piled on the scores.

Their slick attack also included Darragh Hayes and Herlihy who shared eight points between them.

At the three-quarter mark, UCC were 1-16 to 0-4 ahead before Quigley blasted his second goal. Quigley went off late in the match as a precautionary but wasn’t replaced as UCC had used all of their substitutes.

There was some concern towards the end of the contest when Cork IT and Kilshannig player Eanna O’Hanlon picked up an injury with 10 minutes remaining and was stretchered off.

This Group C also contains DCU Dóchas Éireann.

Scorers for Cork IT: K Twomey (0-4 frees), D O’Connor (0-1).

Scorers for UCC: R Quigley (2-5, 0-1 free), D Hayes (0-1 free) and F Herlihy (0-4 each), C Russell (0-3, 0-2 frees), R O’Brien (0-2), M O’Gara and R Ó Beaglaoich (0-1 each).

CORK IT: (Cork unless stated) C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); C Twomey Fahey (Ballincollig), C O’Donoghue (Clonakilty); E O’Rahilly (Gneeveguilla, Kerry), B Cain (St Michael’s), M O’Shea (Urhan), C O’Shea (Kilshannig); E O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), J Dolan (Churchill, Kerry, Capt); K O’Donovan (Castlehaven), J O’Neill (Urhan), A Whelton (Castlehaven); D O’Connor (Castletownroche), K Twomey (Kilshannig), N Flahive (Millstreet).

Subs: J Dillon (Mallow) for D O’Connor (half time), P Hurley (Carbery Rangers) for J Dolan (40), E O’Donovan (St Michael’s) for N Flahive (45), M Nunan (Bishopstown) for E O’Hanlon (51 inj), M O’Connor (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for J O’Neill (58).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) D Foley (Éire Óg), E Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla, Kerry), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), J O’Rearden (Carbery Rangers); S Desmond (Clondrohid), E Lehane (Canovee), B Lynch (Douglas); M O’Gara (Austin Stacks, Kerry), L Kennedy (St Kieran’s, Limerick); I Jennings (Kilmacabea), F Herlihy (Dohenys, Capt), C Crowley (Glanmire); D Hayes (Carbery Rangers), R Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary), C Russell (Douglas).

Subs: R O’Brien (Fr Casey’s, Limerick) for L Kennedy (10 inj), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht, Kerry) for C Russell (34), C O’Sullivan (Urhan) for J O’Rearden (40), E Dodd (Canovee) for B Lynch (40), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for I Jennings (55).

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare).

