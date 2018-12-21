Slick Limerick’s class proves too much for gutsy Kingdom

Limerick 4-14 - 0-11 Kerry

All-Ireland champions Limerick proved too strong for a young Kerry side in this Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group A, Round 2 game at Austin Stack Park last night.

Played in difficult conditions, Limerick manager John Kiely made seven changes to the side that lost to Tipperary in round one just six days ago.

But it mattered little as they excelled in front of 800 hardy spectators.

Robbie Hanley from Kilmallock put in a strong claim to be part of the league squad at a minimum while his club mate Barry Hennessy got a start in goal.

Diarmaid Byrnes was the winner’s most impressive defender while Barry Murphy caught the eye up front.

Limerick made an explosive start with two goals inside the opening three minutes with David Reidy hitting the back of the Kerry net after 18 seconds and two minutes later Oisin O’Reilly intercepted a poor Kerry clearance and shot low to the corner of the net.

When Barry Murphy added a point, Kerry looked in deep trouble but they rallied and fired over four unanswered points from Michael O’Leary (two), Shane Conway, and Jordan Conway.

Limerick finally ended a 12-minute wait drought that included four wides when Tom Morrissey fired over from an acute angle but the Kerry defence — particularly Sean Weir, Jason Diggins, and Mikey Boyle — were making life were uncomfortable for the Limerick attack.

Conditions made even holding the hurley difficult as Limerick added a free from Colin Ryan and a beauty from play by Barry Murphy.

But Kerry hit back with two Shane Conway points, one from play and the other a free as Kerry retired happy at the interval trailing by just four, 2-4 to 0-6.

The Limerick full-back line had repelled a number of dangerous Kerry attacks with Sean Finn and Byrnes outstanding but they lost centre forward David Reidy with a shoulder injury.

However within 13 seconds of the restart Limerick struck for a killer goal when Graeme Mulcahy slipped in for a third goal. Limerick dominated the rest of the game with Barry Murphy impressing with some fine points, while Diarmuid Byrnes came up from wing back to make it 3-9 to 0-7 with 20 minutes remaining.

READ MORE: GAA reissues mark rule infographic after blunder

Kerry wing-back Jason Diggins scored possibly the point of the game from in front of the stand in the 65th minute which drew applause from supporters who enjoyed the physical nature of the contest.

Though Kerry put it up to Limerick in the opening half, class won out in the second, though Pádraig Boyle came on for Kerry and scored a nice three-point cameo, it was the All-Ireland champions who finished in style with Barry Murphy lobbing Kerry keeper Martin Stackpoole for goal number four while Oisin O’Reilly added a point as Limerick eased to a comfortable 15-point win.

Scorers:

Limerick; B Murphy ( 1-6, 3 frees), O O‘Reilly ( 1-1), D Reidy and G Mulcahy ( 1-0 each), G Hegarty ( 0-3, 1 s/l), C Ryan ( 0-2, 1free), D Byrnes and T Morrissey ( 0-1 each) Kerry: S Conway ( 0-4, 3 frees), P Boyle ( 0-3, 2 frees), M O’Leary ( 0-2), J Diggins and J Conway ( 0-1 each) Teams:

LIMERICK:

B Hennessy ; W O’Meara, S Finn, L Lyons; D Byrnes, D Morrissey, P O’Loughlin ; R Hanley, C Ryan ; G Hegarty, D Reidy , T Morrissey ; B Murphy , S Flanagan, O O’Reilly.

Subs:

G Mulcahy for D Reidy (35), A Costello for L Lyons ( 48), R Connolly ( Adare) for W O’Meara ( 53),

KERRY:

M Stackpoole; S Weir, B Murphy, E Leen; J Diggins, M Boyle, P Kelly ; D Griffin, B Barrett; J Conway, M O Leary , M Leane; J Goulding, S Conway, D Goggin

Subs:

J O’Connor for E Leen ( h/t), Pádraig Boyle Ballyduff for D Goggin ( 48), Michael Slattery ( Abbeydorney ) for P Kelly ( 48), Niall O’Mahony ( Abbeydorney ) for D Griffin ( 54), E Murphy for M Leen ( 66) Referee: C Lyons( Cork)