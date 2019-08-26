Slick Glanworth roll over Rock

Glanworth 1-11 - 0-6 Rockchapel

Glanworth were impressive winners over Rockchapel in this Cork IFC round three clash at Ballyclough yesterday, and now face Millstreet in the quarter-final.

Both defences were tight in the opening 10 minutes before Shane O’Riordan placed Philip Blackburne for Glanworth’s opening score.

O’Riordan followed with a pointed free in the 15th minute as Glanworth were well on top, using their short-passing to great effect. They then struck for goal through Pierre O’Driscoll after good build-up play by O’Riordan and Stephen Condon.

Rockchapel lacked penetration upfront so they moved Seamus Hickey outfield but the strategy didn’t pay immediate dividends.

O’Riordan added a point from a free and from play, with David Pyne kicking an excellent point in the 25th minute for an eight-point lead.

Good play by Eric O’Donoghue led to a foul on O’Riordan. O’Riordan pointed the free before Rockchapel had their first score when William Murphy and Kevin Collins worked well for Seamus Hickey to split the posts. It was 1-7 to 0-1 at the break and the outlook was bleak for the Duhallow side.

Rockchapel introduced Conor O’Keeffe and Eoin Collins for the second half but it didn’t stall Glanworth as William Blackburne excelled in defence. Good play by Diarmuid Colfer led to an early point by Ger O’Neill before Colfer and Jack Curtin (free) swapped scores.

By the end of the third quarter, Glanworth led 1-10 to 0-4. Curtin kicked another free and Rockchapel earned a penalty but Curtin’s effort was well saved by Ciaran Cotter.

As both sides made changes Michael Sheehan struck a fine Glanworth point after being set up by John O’Sullivan.

Scorers for Glanworth: S O’Riordan (0-6, 4f), P O’Driscoll (1-0), P Blackburne, D Pyne, G O’Neill, D Colfer, M Sheehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rockchapel: Jack Curtin (0-4f), S Hickey, W Murphy (0-1 each).

GLANWORTH: C Cotter; T Condon, E O’Donoghue, J Coughlan; P Blackburne, B Gallagher, D Connolly; D Pyne, R O’Driscoll; Sean Finn, G O’Neill, D Colfer; P O’Driscoll, S O’Riordan, S Condon.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for S Condon, M Sheehan for G O’Neill, R Murphy for B Gallagher, W Blackburne for R O’Driscoll, J Fitzgibbon for D Colfer. J Blackburne for T Condon.

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, D O’Callaghan; S Curtin, M O’Keeffe, S Geaney; W Murphy, DJ O’Callaghan; J Walsh, K Collins, J Curtin; M McAuliffe, S Hickey (c), N Linehan.

Subs: C O’Keeffe for N Linehan, E Collins for J Walsh, J O’Sullivan for S Geaney.

Referee: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll).