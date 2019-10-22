News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Slick Glanmire defeat Mallow in fiery encounter

Glanmire players celebrate their win against Mallow in the Carrigaline Court Hotel Rebel Óg premier 2 minor football final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O’Hare
By Therese O’Callaghan
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 11:07 PM

Glanmire 4-16 - 4-8 Mallow

Glanmire claimed victory in a pulsating Carrigaline Court Hotel Rebel Óg Central Premier 2 minor football championship final in Páirc Uí Rinn tonight.

However, unsavoury scenes at the end meant Mallow finished with 11 players while Glanmire ended with 13.

Mallow got the perfect start, stringing together a goal and a point in the first two minutes from Charlie Carroll after great approach play both times from Aidan Bolster.

They went on to lead 1-3 to 0-1 before Glanmire settled with points from Brian Lagrue, Tommy Lonergan, and Daniel Horgan.

Mallow responded with a Sean McDonnell goal, but Glanmire stunned their opponents with a pair of goals within a minute.

The first was finished by man-of-the-match Cathal McCarthy after he was set up by Lagrue, the second from Ollie Compton following good work by Cian O’Donovan.

Glanmire, who had a host of superb saves from goalkeeper Rory Barry, went in at half-time 2-6 to 2-4 to the good.

It was all Glanmire during the third quarter, Horgan getting the goal as they kicked 1-5 to Mallow’s point. Mallow fought back, substitute Luke McCarthy netting.

Glanmire kept their noses in front, and a fourth goal from Richard Lombard in stoppage was cancelled by Tommy Lonergan.

Scorers for Glanmire: C McCarthy (1-6), T Lonergan (1-2), J Crowley (0-5 frees), D Horgan (1-1), O Compton (1-0), O Kelleher and C O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: C Carroll (1-3), S McDonnell and L McCarthy (1-1 each), R Lombard (1-0), D Sheehan, J O’Keeffe (45) and E Kelleher (0-1 each).

GLANMIRE:

R Barry; D Murray; J Bowen, J Gibson; C Murphy, O Kelleher, D Lynch; C O’Donovan (Capt), R O’Brien; T Lonergan, D Horgan, J Crowley; C McCarthy, O Compton, B Lagrue.

Subs: J Darcy for D Horgan (64).

MALLOW:

T Hickey, S O’Riordan, E Crone, C O’Driscoll; D Sheehan, N O’Riordan, K O’Mahoney, A Bolster (Capt); R Lombard, M Fitzpatrick, E Kelleher, J O’Keeffe; C Carroll, S McDonnell, M Duignan.

Subs: T Woulfe for S O’Riordan (36 inj), D O’Sullivan for M Fitzpatrick (43), L McCarthy for M Duignan (44).

Referee: James O’Regan (Lough Rovers).

TOPIC: GAA

