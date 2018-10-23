Skipper John O’Keeffe hails Clonoulty’s special bond

Clonoulty-Rossmore captain John O’Keeffe said the group’s determination to trust in those who committed to the cause this season reaped dividends.

The likes of former county panelist and Kerry hurler John O’Neill were part of the team when they claimed the West Tipperary championship against Eire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in April but subsequently stepped away.

Where overtures to return were made to such players before, there was no attempt to try and convince on this occasion. O’Keeffe pinpointed that bond as the “special” ingredient he sensed in their approach this year, which saw them surprise favourites Nenagh Éire Óg on Sunday.

We sat down as a group and spoke about it. The decision from the whole was we stick with what we have and we row on. That’s what I mean by something special.

"There were times there when we had players in and out of the panel and we would always go back for them. But this year we said whatever is coming to the pitch is what we are going to work with, and we had a belief in that group of players and trust in that group of players.”

Having stepped away from Tipperary last year, the victory justified defender O’Keeffe’s decision to do so. “Of course, there were times throughout the year where I’d have loved to have been back in with Tipp. You miss the craic and banter with the lads. I’ve stayed in touch with a lot of them, even (Nenagh Éire Óg pair) Daire Quinn and Barry Heffernan there. But it makes it extra special to get my hands on the Dan Breen Cup.”

O’Keeffe acknowledged the contribution of another ex-Tipp player, Timmy Hammersley, who weighed in with 12 points. “Timmy has tears in his eyes going around the pitch. That man just gave his life to the club — as 95% of the players have out there.”

