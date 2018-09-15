Six starting their first All-Ireland for Cork

Six of the Cork starting team will be playing in their first All-Ireland ladies senior football final tomorrow.

Corner-back pair, Eimear Meaney and Melissa Duggan, half-backs Maire O’Callaghan and Emma Spillane, midfielder Hannah Looney and half-forward Libby Coppinger will make their All-Ireland ladies football final debuts against champions, Dublin. Looney and Coppinger, of course, are no strangers to Croke Park, both dual players started last Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie decider.

Eimear Scally, who is chasing a fourth All-Ireland medal, is making her first start on All-Ireland final day, having been introduced as a second-half sub in 2014, ‘15 and ‘16. She was on the scoresheet in two of those deciders, bagging a crucial goal in the 2014 final comeback at the age of 17.

The Cork team named by manager Ephie Fitzgerald is unchanged from the side which overcame Donegal in the semi-final. The team contains just seven players who started the county’s 2016 final victory over Dublin, namely goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, Róisín Phelan, Shauna Kelly, Áine O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Doireann O’Sullivan and Orla Finn.

Dublin have kept faith with the starting team which eased past Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. Fourteen of the team which started last year’s All-Ireland will again march behind the Artane Band tomorrow. Siobhán McGrath, who did not feature during the 2017 final win, fills the void left by Rachel Ruddy who went travelling this year.

CORK (All-Ireland ladies SFC final): M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, S Kelly, E Spillane; A Hutchings, H Looney; C O’Sullivan (capt.), L Coppinger, E Scally; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

DUBLIN (All-Ireland ladies SFC final): C Trant; M Byrne, S Finnegan, L Caffrey; S Goldrick, S McGrath, N Collins; L Magee, O Carey; C Rowe, N Healy, L Davey; S Aherne (capt.), N McEvoy, N Owens.

MEATH (All-Ireland ladies IFC final): M McGuirk; O Duff, O Lally, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis, M Thynne; M O’Shaughnessy, K Byrne; A Cleary, V Wall, S Grimes; M Farrelly, N O’Sullivan (capt.), F O’Neill.

TYRONE (All-Ireland ladies IFC final): S Lynch; N McGirr, J Barrett, C Conway; S McCarroll, E Mulgrew, E Brennan; N Woods (capt.), E.J. Gervin; Á Canavan, L Quinn, N Hughes; G Rafferty, G Begley, C McCaffrey.

LIMERICK (All-Ireland ladies JFC final): M Giltenane; K Reidy, S O’Sullivan, A Hartigan; Á McGrath, N Ryan, M O’Shea; L Hanley, C Mee (capt.); C Ní Cheallaigh, R Delee, R Ambrose; O Giltenane, C Davis, M Kavanagh.

LOUTH (All-Ireland ladies JFC final): U Pearson; E Murray, S McLoughlin, M McMahon; A Russell, C Nolan, N Rice; Á Breen, K Flood (capt.); L Boyle, B Fleming, J McGuinness; R Carr; E Byrne, S Woods.