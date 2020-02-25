Six All-Ireland winners on Cork U20 team to face Clare

The Cork U20 football team to face Clare in tomorrow's Munster semi-final contains six players who featured in last summer's All-Ireland final triumph.

Blake Murphy has been appointed joint-captain, along with his fellow forward Mark Cronin.

Newmarket's Josh O'Keeffe again takes hold of the number one shirt, Kanturk's Daniel O'Connell does likewise at midfield. Forward pair Blake Murphy and Mark Cronin, who have been appointed joint-captains, complete the quartet of players who started last year's decider.

Jack Murphy, selected at right half-forward, and full-forward Fionn Herlihy were both introduced as second-half subs during last August's come-from-behind All-Ireland final win over Dublin.

Eanna O'Hanlon was another who was introduced off the bench that afternoon at O'Moore Park. He is among the subs for tomorrow's trip to Miltown-Malbay (throw-in 7pm).

Included in the 24-man panel are four members of last year's successful Cork minor team. Jack Lawton is the sole 2019 Cork minor to earn a starting spot on Keith Ricken's team, with goalkeeper Cian O'Leary, Darragh Cashman, and Conor Corbett named among the replacements.

The Clare U20 management have named an unchanged side for the visit of Cork.

Clare comfortably overcame Waterford on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-6 in last Wednesday's quarter-final, prompting manager Michael Neylon to keep faith with the same 15 for tomorrow's semi-final.

Cork: Josh O'Keeffe (Newmarket); Colm O'Shea (Kilshannig), Daniel O'Mahony (Knocknagree), Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada); David Buckley (Newcestown), Bill Foley (Bantry Blues), Brian Lynch (Douglas); Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Daniel O'Connell (Kanturk); Jack Murphy (Éire Óg), Aodhán Ó Luasa (Naomh Aban), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Doheny’s), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s).

Subs: Cian O'Leary (Douglas), Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Sean Desmond (Clondrohid), Eoghan Lehane (Canovee), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Eanna O'Hanlon (Kilshannig), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Conor Russell (Douglas), Gerry O Sullivan (Boherbue).

Clare: Tom O’Brien (Doora Barefield); Manus Doherty (Eire Óg), Micheál Murray (Miltown), Ciarán McMahon (Ennistymon); Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane), Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon), Seán Conway (Doonbeg, captain); Oisín Looney (Miltown), Eoin Rouine (Ennistymon); John Murphy (Ennistymon), Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), Thomas Clancy (O’Curry’s); Diarmuid O’Donnell (Kildysart), Shane Meehan (Banner), Mark McInerney (Eire Óg).

