Silent sidelines: A Championship weekend like no other

The sights, the smells and sensations that marked the start of summer

Items missing from last weekend: coins stashed in the car door for the tolls, and empty to-go coffee cups in the footwell. Match programmes in the bag with the scores scratched in, and the third spare pen slipped into the bag with them. Another - another! - ticket wadded in the pocket and a car pass - hopefully - folded on the dashboard.

More from the missing in action file: the oniony tang that lives under every stadium stand, along with the briny breath that comes from every wide-open GENTS. The sharp smell of liniment and embrocation and Deep Heat that gasses out from behind the dressing-room doors as you’re waiting for a player to come out, or the Lynx-and-soap combination that comes radiating off the player who does come out. Other elements that weren’t available last weekend: white and blue and blue and gold, red and white and green and white, and whatever combination was nearest yourself.

The only one to be seen was green, and that wasn’t available because the grassy rectangles all over the country are shut away behind closed doors. Another missing strand from yesterday: the fuzzy yaw of a PA telling you about a substitution, the clanging of different accents in the stand, the faraway hiss of a voice on a transistor radio relaying another match in another county, the ‘well’ and ‘good luck’ that start and end the conversations.

Also absent: the rhythm peculiar to all of those Sundays, with the early start and the sky still bright on the way home, the way time concertinas in the middle of the afternoon with the match, and the traffic jam afterwards that works like a decompression chamber.

Missing from last weekend, all of it. Not forever, though.

Michael Moynihan, Irish Examiner columnist

No more than everyone else at the moment, I am missing the games

Us referees typically cover 11.2km during a championship match, or at least we should be. I ran that distance on Saturday, but not within the confines of a pitch or with a whistle in my mouth. Instead, it was just myself and a quiet road, my 11.2km run feeding into the combined 810km total which 72 referees clocked up over the weekend to raise money for Pieta House.

No more than everyone else at the moment, I am missing the games. The GAA is such an integral part of our summer, always has been. You’d miss the smell of freshly cut grass arriving into a venue, the atmosphere, parsing through the game with my four umpires on the drive home, making sure to get home in time to see The Sunday Game, reading the papers on Monday morning; you’d miss all these small things. It is an absolute privilege to be involved on championships Sundays. I never take it for granted. Hopefully, we will get it back at some stage.

I do my final session on the Tuesday before a championship game, a 45-minute speed session in the GAA field in Banteer. I’ll do another small bit on the Thursday, but only to loosen out the legs. My four umpires travel with me to all games, we’ll have a chat about the day ahead before we set off on the road as once you get to the venue you simply wouldn’t have time given all the boxes that need to be ticked, such as getting wired up, warming up, signing sheets, and all of that.

I really enjoyed my opening championship game in 2019, Mayo v New York in Gaelic Park. It is such an iconic venue, the train practically running overhead. It was lovely to be able to mingle and chat with supporters that weekend, particularly after the game, where normally you’d nearly be lifted off the field by security lads and you wouldn’t see anyone between the final whistle and getting back out to the car.

Conor Lane is an intercounty referee.

The GAA statement, as disappointing as it was, gives clarity at least.

Westmeath were to play Antrim in the first round of the Joe McDonagh Cup, probably up in Dunloy, so we would have been going up the night before and staying overnight somewhere in Belfast. It would have been a busy weekend moreso for me given this would have been my first championship game as an intercounty manager. It’’s a full-time job and you’’re constantly communicating with players, management, county board. I’’d love to have been doing it all over the weekend.

We were in a very positive position in that we had a good conclusion to the first-half of our season after beating Carlow in the league relegation final so I’’d say there are very few teams who could have said the same given the way it all ended. The key thing for us is that we maintain open lines of communication with the players. The GAA have given their guidelines which we fully respect and understand. We have had regular Zoom contact – the latest buzz – and a few creative challenges that we have done with the players, quizzes and skills challenges and stuff with their S&C coach, Mike Frawley. There’’s only so much of that you can do without an end point. In some ways, the GAA statement, as disappointing as it was, gives clarity at least. It’’s a very serious situation that we’’re facing with COVID-19 but it has been beneficial in being able to pause and reflect. Like all inter-county people who’’d been going non-stop for so long, I’’ve done a lot of GAA webinars. That’’s an opportunity to upskill and keep in contact with people. I’’ve engaged with the team Zoom workouts as well so I’’m being put through my paces.”

Shane O’Brien is Westmeath manager.

A new world for the GAA, and for media coverage of the GAA, lies before us.

Here are some of the things I didn’t do yesterday. Get up at a respectable hour. Be on the road at a respectable hour. Sit in a press box. File a report or postmortem of some kind. Go home. Watch some or more of the Sunday Game. Get to the pub just before closing time to mull over the events of the weekend with Tony, my Sunday night guy. Here are some of the things I didn’t do in that non-existent press box yesterday.

Drink tea. Eat cake. Exchange one or two items of industry gossip. Reflect, not for the first time, that the – ahem – style on show in a GAA press box is unlikely to form the basis of a photo feature in GQ magazine. Enquire loudly, “Hey, who hit that ball into Callanan again?” Chances are that, give or take the press-box stuff and the friend called Tony, you too would have been discussing the same things last night.

What esoteric new formation in purple and gold did Davy unleash against an unsuspecting Eddie Brennan? Did Dublin manage to go the distance against Kilkenny? How did Waterford cope at home to Tipperary? And have Cork finally learned to defend? It’ll be nice, and vastly reassuring, to be back in a press box again, whenever that will be. It’ll also be different.

Numerous sports reporters have been laid off around the country. Some will be back in the fullness of time; some, on the basis that this in an inflexion point for the Irish newspaper industry in a way the recession wasn’t, will not be. I’d always assumed that provincial papers here would, like those Japanese soldiers still fighting World War 2 on obscure Pacific islands, be the last ones to hold out. I’m not so sure now.

The Tipperary county board, bless them, tweeted support during the week for local business and in particular for the county’s three newspapers. “They have provided excellent coverage of our games for generations and we want to ensure that continues in the future.” A new world for the GAA, and for media coverage of the GAA, lies before us. It is unlikely to be a better world.