Shoulder injury may force David Clifford out of Kerry's Allianz League campaign

David Clifford is expected to miss most if not all of Kerry’s Allianz League campaign with a scheduled shoulder operation.

Clifford will go under the knife as soon as East Kerry’s interests in the county championship are over - they face Dingle in a semi-final replay this weekend with the final against Dr Crokes down for the following Sunday.

The Fossa star, who is in line to pick up a first All-Star tomorrow fortnight and scored 2-5 for his divisional side against Dingle, is set for surgery next month. Earlier in the year, the 20-year-old suffered a hamstring setback after playing in three matches in the space of seven days.

The news will come as a concern for Kerry supporters given the difficulty James O’Donoghue had in returning to full fitness following two shoulder operations.

The 2014 footballer of the year had a procedure on his left shoulder in late 2015 having had one on his right close to 12 months previous.

Following on from the retirements of Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh, Anthony Maher and Darran O’Sullivan, it means new manager Peter Keane will be looking at a whole host of new combinations in Kerry’s front eight over the early part of 2019.