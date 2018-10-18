Home»Sport

Shoulder injury may force David Clifford out of Kerry's Allianz League campaign

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 11:39 AM
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

David Clifford is expected to miss most if not all of Kerry’s Allianz League campaign with a scheduled shoulder operation.

Clifford will go under the knife as soon as East Kerry’s interests in the county championship are over - they face Dingle in a semi-final replay this weekend with the final against Dr Crokes down for the following Sunday.

The Fossa star, who is in line to pick up a first All-Star tomorrow fortnight and scored 2-5 for his divisional side against Dingle, is set for surgery next month. Earlier in the year, the 20-year-old suffered a hamstring setback after playing in three matches in the space of seven days.

The news will come as a concern for Kerry supporters given the difficulty James O’Donoghue had in returning to full fitness following two shoulder operations.

The 2014 footballer of the year had a procedure on his left shoulder in late 2015 having had one on his right close to 12 months previous.

Following on from the retirements of Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh, Anthony Maher and Darran O’Sullivan, it means new manager Peter Keane will be looking at a whole host of new combinations in Kerry’s front eight over the early part of 2019.


KEYWORDS

GAAKerryfootball

Related Articles

Precocious Kerry footballer Stefan Okunbor bound for Geelong Cats

Mark O'Connor apologises to Geelong for lining out in Kerry SFC quarter-final

Kerry's Darran O'Sullivan retires from inter-county football

Dingle and East Kerry left with same question: Did we blow it?

More in this Section

Marouane Fellaini expected to be fit for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea

Keogh adamant O’Neill is still the right man to lead Ireland

I feel rested and ready to work again – Wenger sets sights on January return

GAA supporters tired of shelling out for costly match tickets


Breaking Stories

This is how to stay healthy as a new parent – according to The Body Coach

A question of taste: Sinead Dunphy

Ten to see at Cork Film Festival

Women’s Enterprise Day: Go forth and be successful

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »