News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shock as Jim Gavin steps down as Dublin manager

Shock as Jim Gavin steps down as Dublin manager
Jim Gavin. Picture: Inpho
By Joel Slattery
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 12:54 PM

Jim Gavin has announced he is stepping down as Dublin senior football manger.

Dublin GAA confirmed the five-in-a-row winning manager made the shock announcement on their website today.

"Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and Senior level," said chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley.

"I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

"The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly."

More to follow

More on this topic

Philly McMahon: Special bond will always hold Dubs of this decade togetherPhilly McMahon: Special bond will always hold Dubs of this decade together

Flynn expects one more Dublin retirementFlynn expects one more Dublin retirement

It’s all about the team for Stephen CluxtonIt’s all about the team for Stephen Cluxton

Declan O’Mahony on course to redeem final woeDeclan O’Mahony on course to redeem final woe

TOPIC: Dublin GAA

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham jobJose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham job

Guardiola open to Manchester City contract extensionGuardiola open to Manchester City contract extension

Liam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting gameLiam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting game

Racecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we wantRacecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we want


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »