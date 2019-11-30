Shock as Jim Gavin steps down as Dublin manager

Jim Gavin has announced he is stepping down as Dublin senior football manger.

Dublin GAA confirmed the five-in-a-row winning manager made the shock announcement on their website today.

"Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and Senior level," said chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley.

Statement: Jim Gavin departs as Dublin Senior Football managerhttps://t.co/Js7cIzZ3kQ pic.twitter.com/C37cgmlkrl — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 30, 2019

"I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

"The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly."

