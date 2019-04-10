Shelly sparkles as Tipp add to Déise woes

Munster MFC

Tipperary 4-13 - 0-7 Waterford

Captain Kyle Shelly kicked 2-8 (2-2 from play) as a strong, skilful and speedy Tipperary had the two points wrapped up by half-time.

Powerful Premier midfielders Paddy Creedon, son of selector Peter, and Tom Tobin both billowed the net in the 22nd minute to knock the stuffing out of Waterford. It was a tenth defeat in a row for the visitors at this grade.

The home side were six points up in as many minutes. Shelly set the tone with a white flag after just 26 seconds. In the sixth minute, Creedon pounced on a turnover ball and ploughed through the middle of the Deise defence. He slipped the ball to Shelly who tucked it away with his right boot (1-4 to 0-1).

Waterford then regained their composure and full forwards Aaron Ryan and Aidan Behan carried a threat. Two Behan points, a Ryan free and a Sean Walsh effort left them 1-5 to 0-4 adrift by the sixteenth minute. Ryan also missed two frees and Walsh kicked a wide.

The young Premier men punctured their hopes in the 22nd minute. Creedon combined with Eoin McCarthy before goaling . Off the next attack, midfield partner Tom Tobin rattled the top right corner.

Shelly increased his total to 1-4 by the break and James Armstrong got two points from wing back as they went into the dressing rooms 3-8 to 0-5 clear.

The second half was a subdued and scrappy spectacle. Waterford managed to limit the damage as full back Sean Boyce shaped up to Shelly. The full forward landed four further frees and Tom O’Connell converted two at the other end as both sides emptied their benches.

In the 66th minute, with the light fading rapidly, Shelly wriggled through the Waterford cover to strike his second goal. It’s Clare up next for the Premier at Cusack Park on April 17. Waterford welcome Limerick to Fraher Field in a must-win encounter.

Scorers for Tipperary: K Shelly 2-8 (6fs), P Creedon 1-1, T Tobin 1-0, J Armstrong 0-2, L Seacy, B Comerford 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: T O’Connell (2fs), A Ryan (1f), A Behan 0-2 each, S Walsh 0-1.

TIPPERARY:

J Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane); C McDonagh (Cahir), T Condon (Clonmel Commercials), E Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); J Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), D Hickey (Arravale Rovers), C Shanahan (Inane Rovers); P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), T Tobin (Rosegreen); L Seacy (Inane Rovers), B Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), D King (Ballina); L McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields), K Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), E McCarthy (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: L King (Ballinahinch) for D King (41), M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) for McCarthy (43), C Cadell (JK Brackens) for McCormack (48), T Bourke (Boherlahan-Dualla) for McDonagh (54), F Delaney (Cahir) for Seacy (59), J Buckley (Cahir) for Tobin (60).

WATERFORD:

T Murray (Dungarvan); B O’Brien (Stradbally), S Boyce (The Nire), M Mullaney (Stradbally); M Dalton (Shamrocks), C Foley (Ballinacourty), K Sloan (Gaultier); C Scanlon (Kill), DJ Melia (Brickey Rangers); T Dalton (Shamrocks), S Walsh (The Nire), P Skehan (Stradbally); A Behan (Kilrossanty), A Ryan (The Nire), T O’ Connell (Brickey Rangers).

Subs: J Hahessy (Brickey Rangers) for Sloan (H-T), C Rooney (Portlaw) for Skehan (H-T), K Taylor (St Saviours) for Walsh (44), E Cullen (Gaultier) for Behan (51), P Hynes (Shamrocks) for T Dalton (52), C O Dalaigh (Ballyduff Lower) for M Dalton (63).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork)