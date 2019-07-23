Sheedy thrilled by Tipp’s semi-final preparations

Liam Sheedy is anticipating “a huge performance” from his Tipperary team against Wexford on Sunday having been thrilled with preparations following their less than impressive All-Ireland quarter-final win over Laois.

That 10-point win over the Midlanders left plenty to be desired, but Sheedy feels there has been more energy in his players at training since.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the 2010 All-Ireland winning manager said: “The Munster final didn’t go well for us. Limerick had obviously lost twice so going into their own back yard it was going to be difficult and the last 20, 25 minutes didn’t go well for us.

“But at the same time we had 300 minutes of data from the first four rounds of that Munster championship that we felt were of a really high standard when we played really well. We got back on the horse in the quarter-final and had patches of play that were outstanding but overall we feel we didn’t play to our potential but got the job done.

“We know we have got to bring a strong performance on Sunday because this is formidable opposition. They are unbeaten in the Championship, but I really feel the lads prepared extremely well. They have worked really hard to freshen themselves up.

“We feel we pushed a bit of energy back in by taking a little bit of a break after the Laois match. Since then preparations have gone extremely well and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch on Sunday.”

Sheedy’s optimism might not tally with what the team produced against Laois but he is his insistent he has no fears facing Wexford.

I am really confident of what they’re going to bring to the pitch on Sunday because they have the work done. They are going to meet top-class opposition who are in really good form but when you get to the last four what else would you expect?

He continued: “It’s a big ask of the squad. It’s a huge day but all you can do is prepare really well, and this group has prepared extremely well.

“Everyone on the panel has contributed. It’s been a pleasure to have been around them the last number of weeks. They’ve really gone about their business in a hugely professional manner.

“I can ask no more of this group — they’ve given me everything in terms of preparation — and after that we want to bring it out onto the pitch. I’ve a real confidence and belief in these lads that we will bring a huge performance to Croke Park on Sunday.”

Sheedy says Tipperary have scrutinised Wexford and their system of play but they are more concerned about what they themselves produce.

“Wexford have a really good style of play and good players to execute that, so we are under no illusions in terms of the size of the challenge.

“We certainly have our analysis done but ultimately it’s about what we’re going to bring and we need to impose our game. There’s a huge energy about this Wexford team — we’re well aware of that — but we’re looking forward to getting back (to Croke Park).”

Sheedy also confirmed Patrick “Bonner” Maher had an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament yesterday week. “He’s over it now and his road to recovery is well underway.”