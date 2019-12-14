News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sheedy: O'Shea's new role to tackle 'patchy' Tipperary performances

By Stephen Barry
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 11:05 PM

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy says Eamon O’Shea’s appointment as performance director is intended to eke improvements out of the All-Ireland champions' displays.

O’Shea, who came on board as part of the coaching set-up last season, has been handed a new role in the Tipp backroom team along with Eoin Kelly, who has been added to the management team having served as free-taking coach.

Sheedy says O’Shea’s new title will help tackle what he described as their sometimes “patchy” performances in 2019.

“He’s always on my shoulder in every part of the set-up,” said Sheedy, who was nominated for Manager of the Year at the RTÉ Sport Awards.

“We do feel we have a bit to gain in terms of our performances. We were patchy at times in the 2019 season.

“Eamon just has a really special relationship with the lads on the pitch. With Tommy [Dunne] and Darragh [Egan], and now Eoin beside him, it really is all about what happens on the pitch.

“We’ll be looking to take our performances higher because ultimately in any competition if you stand still you’ll be passed out.

“It’s a year we’re looking forward to. Only one team can go and reclaim it and we’re delighted to be in the position that we find ourselves in as All-Ireland champions after 2019.”

