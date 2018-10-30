Shane Murphy indebted to Dr Crokes for ‘second chance’

Three seasons into his Dr Crokes senior career and Shane Murphy still has no idea what it’s like to finish October without a county championship title.

The Dr. Crokes team celebrate with the Bishop Moynihan cup after the Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Dr Crokes and Dingle at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It’s been a whirlwind period for the 25-year-old who, before he transferred from Kilcummin, looked to be languishing in the shadow of Brendan Kealy. He readily admits that himself.

“They’ve been very welcoming,” he says of how Crokes have received him since his move in early 2016.

I was badly stuck at the time and they really helped me out. I’m indebted to them, really. They gave me a second chance, I took it and it’s gone well so far.

Pretty surreal is how the county goalkeeper describes a third consecutive Kerry SFC title. He played his part with some pinpoint long kick-outs and a super save from Paul Geaney two minutes into the second half.

“I thought Smiler (Mike Moloney) was going to be blocking it but it slipped through and lucky enough I got a hand to it. He could have put it more to the corner and made it more interesting.”

He quickly embraced himself in the winning culture in Crokes, something the players had discussed in the build-up to beating Dingle.

“We were actually saying it on Friday night that there is such a winning attitude in Crokes and nobody wants to lose ever, if it’s a training match, league or championship, nobody wants to lose.”

Dr Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy punches clear from Barry O’Sullivan of Dingle during the Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Dr Crokes and Dingle at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Last week, selector Vince Casey spoke of how the older players, who might have been contemplating retirement, remained on as they were keen not to bow out after losing last year’s Munster final to Nemo Rangers.

Murphy would testify to that. “I’d say Eoin Brosnan is only playing because he gets out of the house with all the kids! No, seriously you never want to finish on a low and that happened last year. Hopefully, we can go all the way this year otherwise they could be back again next year!”

David Shaw won’t be going anywhere, the tyro impressing with four points in Tralee on Sunday. His transformation these last 12 months or so from being an unused substitute to keeping Colm Cooper out of the team has blown Murphy away.

Shaw has after developing a lot. He’s after getting used to senior football and he’s way more confident and driven and stronger and faster. He’s really stepped up. He probably wasn’t ready last year but this year he’s been unbelievable.

At least Moyle Rovers have the same quick turnaround to next Sunday’s Munster quarter-final but Crokes will be treating the trip to Tipperary with a lot more caution than last year when they faced a similar short recovery time before facing Clonmel Commercials in Clonmel.

“We went at it (celebrating) too hard for two days and then went up there and were very lucky to win but we’ll get the heads right this week and hopefully we’ll have a long road ahead of us. When you come together early on those morning when you’re on the road, it’s nice.

READ MORE: Champions Corofin refuse to back down as late equaliser forces replay

“Hopefully we’ll get the win and have a few beers on the way back. You don’t get to do it much around Kerry because you’re getting cars most of the time. I like the Munster Championship that way.”

What Murphy isn’t so keen on are some of the new rules, particularly the kick-out protocol where there can only be two players from team between the 45 metre lines when the ball is being kicked out.

I kick the ball long so it’s fine but I don’t think it will work. I think it will slow the game down. You would want about six referees to manage it. It makes no sense to me.

“Maybe if you say the ball just has to pass the 45, it could be a rule but what if it’s a windy day out in west Kerry — how is a junior goalkeeper going to kick it past the 45 then? It’s not right.”

He is in favour of the offensive mark inside the 20m line, though, pointing out the incentive is there for the defending player as much as the forward.

“I like high balls so that would suit me. When I don’t come for a ball is when I’ve nowhere to go whereas now if you catch it you’ve a free out every time. I think that’s a great one. The hand-pass is ridiculous. I don’t know how referees are going to keep an eye on that. It’s insanity.”

Club GAA Podcast: Barrs solve dual dilemma, Dr Crokes march towards March